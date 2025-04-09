"It's not a coincidence" – Mikel Arteta singles out surprise Arsenal star for standout display in Real Madrid victory

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped big praise on defender Jakub Kiwior after his outfit's 3-0 UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg win over Real Madrid.

Earlier this Tuesday (April 8), the Gunners registered a statement victory against the reigning Champions League champions. Declan Rice scored two free-kicks in the first half before Mikel Merino tripled his team's lead in the 75th minute of the contest.

Arsenal, who lost star defender Gabriel Magalhaes to a hamstring injury earlier this April, started Kiwior against Los Blancos. They fielded William Saliba alongside the Poland international in a 4-3-3 system.

After the end of the continental contest at Emirates Stadium, Arteta was asked to share his thoughts on his side's injury absences. He replied (h/t arsenal.com):

"It's been a season [where] we have [had] to adapt. We went through a lot of things, we lost probably our best defender as well for four months, and Jakub comes in and he delivers the performances that he's delivering. It's not a coincidence. The way they train, the way they apply themselves, and the way they help each other I think produces those moments."

Kiwior, 25, relished a fine outing against Real Madrid earlier this Tuesday. He completed 57 of his 61 passes, won one of his two overall duels, and made four recoveries and one interception against the La Liga side.

So far this campaign, the former Spezia defender has played in 20 total matches for the Gunners. He has helped his side register seven shutouts and has provided two assists in 1,255 minutes of action this term.

Mikel Arteta reveals how Arsenal beat Real Madrid

At a post-match press conference, Mikel Arteta was asked to shed light on how his team broke down a side such as Real Madrid. He replied (h/t arsenal.com):

"Yeah, but especially that it wasn't about us. My feeling was that the team was super convinced and we had the trust that we could do it because we've done it for big periods against the best opposition that you can face in football for two years. And if you can do that, you can do it on the day, and especially with our crowds. At that level, I think it elevates the level of the team."

Arsenal enjoyed 53% possession and completed 438 passes with a fine accuracy of 90% earlier this Tuesday. They registered 12 shots with 11 of them hitting the target against Real Madrid.

The Gunners will visit Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg on April 16.

