“It’s come down already!” – Arsenal star Declan Rice offers brilliant response on losing record-transfer tag to Moises Caicedo

Arsenal star Declan Rice has joked that his Premier League record transfer news was on his wall but it has been taken down already. The Gunners star is now the second most expensive transfer in the league after Chelsea signed Moises Caicedo.

Mikel Arteta's side paid a league record £105 million to sign Rice from West Ham United earlier this summer. However, the record was shattered earlier this month when Chelsea beat Liverpool to sign Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football after the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, Rice joked that the news was up on his wall for two weeks, but he had to take it down. He said:

"I had it up on the wall for two weeks, it's come down already!"

Continuing to talk about his time at the Emirates stadium, he added:

"Do you know what, before the game tonight, I was on the way to the game, and I just thought: 'Let's go out there and try and put on a show'. I wanted to go out there and perform. I was just really up for it. Only two games in, obviously there's so much talk about the price tag and me playing for Arsenal. I want to keep proving people wrong, that I can play at the top, and I want to keep on putting in top performers."

Martin Odegaard scored the lone goal of the game from the spot to help 10-men Arsenal collect all three points.

Mikel Arteta delighted to have Declan Rice at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta was a happy man after Arsenal beat competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester City to sign Declan Rice. The Gunners manager stated that the midfielder has tremendous ability and has been on top of his game for years now.

Speaking to the club's official website, Arteta claimed that Rice was coming in with great experience despite being just 24. He said:

“We’re really happy that Declan is joining us. He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here. Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old."

Rice made his Premier League debut at home for Arsenal in their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest. The next game for the Gunners is also a London derby when they travel to face Fulham next week.