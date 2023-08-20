"It's not coming home", "Bonmati for Ballon d'Or" - Twitter explodes as Spain defeat England 1-0 and win FIFA Women's World Cup

Spain beat England in an entertaining 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday (August 20) to win the quadrennial competition for the first time.

In a match featuring two first-time finalists, a rousing start saw both sides squander scoring opportunities. Lauren Hemp found the woodwork in the 15th minute before Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps denied Salma Paralluelo two minutes later.

It was La Roja, though, who went in front, with Olga Carmona putting them ahead in the 29th minute, converting a Mariona Caldentey pass beyond the diving Earps. That would prove to the only goal of the game.

Earps did her best to keep the Lionesses alive with numerous crucial saves, including a stunning 69th-minute save off a Jenni Hermoso penalty. Her exploits would eventually go in vain as La Roja survived a whopping 13 minutes of stoppage time to reign supreme.

Dejected fans lamented the cup 'not coming home', with one tweeting:

"It's not coming home."

Another chimed in, backing Aitana Bonmati to win this year's Women's Ballon d'Or after another sensational performance in midfield:

"Bonmati for Ballon d'Or."

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

The defeat for England was only their second in two years under coach Sarina Wiegman as a brilliant Spanish team become the toast of the football world.

"We can be so proud of ourselves although it doesn't feel like it at the moment" - England boss Sarina Wiegman

Sarina Wiegman led England to the European Championships last year. Her team wasn't among the top contenders to go all the way at the World Cup, but they exceeded expectations to reach the final.

However, against an inspired Spanish team, Wiegman's European champions narrowly came up short as they failed to emulate the feat of their male counterparts 57 years ago.

The Dutch boss had no qualms admitting that La Roja were the better team on the day, telling the BBC:

"After all Spain were just a little bit better than we were today, and they had a great tournament so congrats for Spain. Of course it feels really bad now, very very disappointing. You go into the final and you want to give everything and then you lose it."

Nevertheless, she's proud of her team's exploits, adding:

"That happens in sports, too, but what we have done, how we have shown ourselves, who we are, how we want to play as a team, overcoming so many challenges, I think we can be so proud of ourselves now although it doesn't feel like it at the moment."

The loss marked Wiegman's second in a World Cup final after her Netherlands team fell short against the United States in the 2019 edition in Lyon, France.