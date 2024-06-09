"It's coming home" - Fortune teller makes Euro 2024 prediction England fans will absolutely love

According to Jemima Packington, a fortune teller from Bath, Somerset, football is finally coming home to Englan,d with the Three Lions expected to win Euro 2024. Jemima Packington. She says that the spears have shown her victory in Germany at the European Championships.

The self styled “asparamancer” told the National World In an interview that she's confident of her divinations:

“I have had lots of people asking me how England might do at the Euros so I have been analysing the spears very closely. And they (the asparagus spears) keep pointing to three words in particular - It's Coming Home.

"England fans have every right to be positive and optimistic if the spears are anything to go by. The spears keep giving positive readings. England are going to do very well, and I think we will see us winning it. Watch this space.”

Trending

Packington confirmed her belief in her prediction, staying that her prophecies have at least a 75% accuracy rate:

"I am usually about 75-90 per cent accurate with my predictions. I go through my predictions each year and think: 'Yep, that's happened, yep, that's happened.' Occasionally I get one slightly off, where I haven't quite read it correctly, but I'm never far off.”

The Englishwoman makes her divinations with fresh Worcestershire asparagus grown in the vale of Evesham. England fans will hope that her predictions about Euro 2024 glory comes true.

England hoping to end over five- decade long wait for international glory at Euro 2024

England will hope they can end their wait of over five decades for another international trophy when they arrive in Germany for Euro 2024. The Three Lions have won only one major trophy, the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

Boss Gareth Southgate will look to end that drought, as he has a supremely talented team. The Three Lions are considered one of the favourites to win the European Championships this summer. They boast players like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice who have proven their quality on the highest stage.

Euro 2024 is the Three Lions' chance to banish the memories of past disappointments and achieve glory. They begin their campaign on June 16 at Aufschalke, Gelsenkirchen, against Serbia in their Group C opener.