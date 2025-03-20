“It’s their competition” - Arsenal star David Raya on facing Real Madrid in Champions League

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has opened up about facing Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners have drawn against Los Blancos in the quarterfinal of the continental competition, to be played over two legs. The first leg will be played at the Emirates on April 8, and the second at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 16.

Ad

According to Madrid Xtra on X, when asked how it would feel taking on Real Madrid, Raya praised their record in the tournament. Real Madrid have notably won the Champions League 15 times, the most by any club. In comparison, Arsenal have never won it, with their best finish being ending as runners-up in 2005-06.

"Match vs Real Madrid? We know what Real Madrid is like, especially in the UCL. It's their competition as they've won it so many times and the comebacks they've made in recent years," said Raya.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Raya has been in fine form this season, making 42 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal. 29 of those appearances have come in the Premier League, where he has kept 11 clean sheets. However, he has conceded 24 goals and picked up two yellow cards.

In total, Raya has played 2,610 minutes in the Premier League for the London club this season. He has also faced two penalties but failed to save either. The Spaniard is rated highly and has made 11 appearances for his national team too. He won the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League and 2024 European Championships with La Roja.

Ad

Success in the Champions League is essential for Arsenal this season

Real Madrid will challenge for their 16th UEFA Champions League title this season, and aim to beat Arsenal in the quarterfinal. For Arsenal, success in the continental tournament is essential as they are almost certain to miss out on winning the Premier League by the end of the campaign.

Ad

Liverpool currently lead the Premier League table with 70 points, while the Gunners are second with 58. This gulf of 12 points seems highly unlikely to be bridged, and for this reason, the Gunners need to give it their all in the Champions League.

Madrid, meanwhile, are still alive in LaLiga's title race. They are currently placed second in the table with 60 points, same as leaders Barcelona. The two teams are only separated by goal difference, although Madrid have played one more game than their arch-rivals. Los Blancos are also competing for the Copa del Rey, and are in the semifinals of the competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback