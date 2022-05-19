“It's very competitive” - Didier Deschamps explains why he snubbed Liverpool defender Konate in favor of Arsenal loanee William Saliba while naming France squad

France manager Didier Deschamps has explained his decision to pick Arsenal defender William Saliba ahead of Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate for the Nations League squad.

The UEFA Nations League will take place in early June, with Les Bleus playing Denmark, Croatia and Austria in a triple header.

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate has been overlooked by Deschamps in favor of Saliba ahead of the competition.

Saliba has impressed this season while on loan at Olympique de Marseille and has been awarded Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year. The 21-year-old has also been included in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year, having impressed in Jorge Sampaoli's side.

Deschamps has admitted that he is thoroughly impressed with Konate, who has enjoyed a brilliant debut season for the Reds. However, the French manager has defended his decision to pick Saliba as the Arsenal loanee has experience playing in a three-at-the-back system.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Raphael Varane got picked over Ibrahima Konate for the France squad.



Absolute joke that. Raphael Varane got picked over Ibrahima Konate for the France squad.Absolute joke that.

Deschamps has insisted that the competition for places is immense in the French side, which prevents the senior players from getting complacent. Deschamps said, as quoted by Get Football News France:

“Yes, I’m following him, he’s in a team which is competing in the Champions League final and for the title in England. But since he’s been at Liverpool, he’s mostly played in a four-man defence. And there is competition [in the France team].”

“I brought William [Saliba] last time and he always plays in a back three. It’s either one or the other, it’s very competitive, and that’s very good – it allows for the veterans to not get too comfortable.”

Liverpool and Arsenal are both blessed with two bright young centre-backs

Deschamps has arguably the toughest job on his hands to pick his squad with an immense amount of talent at his disposal.

Liverpool defender Konate is unlucky to have missed out on a place in the French squad for the Nations League but he is not the only one. Still only 22 years of age, he still has a lot of time to force himself into Deschamps' plans.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Ibrahima Konate is still undefeated in a Liverpool shirt Ibrahima Konate is still undefeated in a Liverpool shirt 💪 https://t.co/6VXTa4dqKH

Saliba also deserves his spot in the squad following the season he has had with Marseille. The Frenchman made 52 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit. The 21-year-old also took the chance with both hands when he was picked for the national team earlier this season.

In Saliba and Konate, Arsenal and Liverpool have two bright talents who can dominate the game in the years to come.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar