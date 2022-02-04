“It’s a complete failure from those clubs" - John Wenham slams Manchester United and Arsenal for poor transfer window business

Tottenham Hotspur insider John Wenham has gone in on Manchester United and Arsenal for their lack of good business in the January transfer window.

While both the Gunners and the Red Devils were rumored to have several targets in mind, they couldn't bring in any players during the month.

Arsenal were linked with Dusan Vlahovic for almost the entirety of the window, only for the Serbian striker to move to Juventus. Meanwhile, Manchester United were rumored to have been offered Olympique Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara but chose not to bring him in.

This effectively meant both clubs failed to strengthen the respective areas in which they have struggled this season. Wenham criticized the duo for the same while speaking to Football Insider. He first said about the Gunners:

“Arsenal have done nothing but lose players this month. They were mainly squad players but they had a pretty small squad anyway. Aubameyang has gone and left them with Lacazette and Nketiah, two strikers who are out of contract in the summer and I don’t rate them. I think they have left themselves really light.”

Wenham then criticized Ralf Rangnick's side, stating:

“Man United have lost two strikers. Martial has gone out on loan and Greenwood won’t play for them for a significant period of time.”

He also slammed West Ham United for not bringing in a striker despite desperately needing one. Wenham concluded that Tottenham Hotspur, who signed Dejan Kulusevski (loan) and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, were the winners of the window. He said::

“It’s a complete failure from those clubs. If anyone has ‘won’ the transfer window, it’s Tottenham.”

Manchester United and Arsenal could pay for lack of activity in January

Manchester United and Arsenal are firmly in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. But they will not have it easy with the likes of West Ham, Tottenham and even Wolverhampton Wanderers still in the mix.

Barring Spurs, none of the other four sides made any major signings last month. However, the Gunners have received the most criticism for as they also let multiple players leave the club without signing replacements.

Mikel Arteta's wafer-thin squad only shrank further with the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Calum Chambers. They also had no contingency plans when their bid to sign Vlahovic failed, which has dumbfounded supporters.

Meanwhile, Manchester United only let Anthony Martial and Donny Van de Beek depart the club on loan last month. However, their inability to sign a defensive midfielder once again is bound to be a major talking point if they fail to finish in the top four this season.

