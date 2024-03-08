"It's a completely different level of intelligence" - Nashville manager hails Lionel Messi and two of his Inter Miami teammates after 2-2 draw

Nashville SC manager Gary Smith hailed Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates, as the Herons fought back to end the clash in a 2-2 draw.

The teams faced off in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16, and the game quickly moved in Nashville's favor. Jacob Shaffelburg's goals put the hosts ahead by two goals. However, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez rallied their teammates to even the score in front of over 30,000 fans.

Shaffelburg's brace took place in the first half, seemingly putting Nashville in the driving seat with ease. However, the hosts could not stop the onslaught that followed, as Inter Miami dominated the second half. Messi's goal in the 52nd minute ignited the comeback, and the Herons did not rest until Suarez sealed the tie in stoppage time.

Nashville coach Gary Smith was full of praise for Messi, Suarez and Sergio Busquets. After the game, he spoke to the press, commending their intelligence (via Daily Mail):

"It's a completely different level of intelligence from the likes of Lionel Messi and Busquets and Suarez. Completely different level. And for the most part, I thought the guys did a wonderful job. There's a slightly different edge and feel to the atmosphere when Messi's in town. You know, he's the show and an exceptional individual."

There were plenty of debates and controversial moments surrounding the game as well. Notably, in the 83rd minute, Nashville saw Shaq Moore's goal disallowed for offside, which may have altered the result of the match.

The expectations will be high for Miami, as they prepare to invite Nashville to Fort Lauderdale for the second leg.

Lionel Messi's fitness update shared by Inter Miami manager Tata Martino

In their CONCACAF Champions Cup encounter against Nashville, Messi performed admirably, playing the entire game. In the 52nd minute, the Argentine scored an incredible goal with a drive from outside the penalty area.

However, concerns were raised about his fitness, with the MLS season now in full swing. Tata Martino, nonetheless, provided a positive update, telling the press after the game (via GOAL):

“Leo finished the game well, tired, with fatigue in the later stages, something logical, but he's fine.”

Lionel Messi has had a big influence since joining Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. In the first three MLS games of the current season, he scored three goals and provided one assist. Throughout his 17 Inter Miami appearances, the legendary playmaker has provided 14 goals and six assists.