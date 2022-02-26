"It's about consistency"- Martin Keown chooses between Arsenal and Manchester United while picking favourite to finish 4th in Premier League

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Manchester United are more likely to finish fourth in the Premier League than the Gunners. Keown said that Arsenal's lack of consistency could prove to be their undoing in the race for the top four.

The Gunners' 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday night at the Emirates helped them ascend to fifth in the league table. Mikel Arteta's side are now just one point behind fourth-placed United, albeit with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are enjoying an impressive run of form that has seen them win three of their last five league games, including the last two. The Gunners have also fared well recently, winning their last three league matches.

However, Keown believes Arsenal's inconsistency and the lack of a top-quality striker after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure to Barcelona could see them fall short of the top four. Both their recognised strikers - Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah - are out of contract this summer. They have scored only three league goals in 26 games between them this season.

"I do because it's about consistency. I see Aubameyang has scored four goals in two games for Barcelona. Arsenal are still having a problem in front of goal. I don't think Lacazette has scored a goal in open play since December 12th. It's a ling time ago," Keown told talkSPORT.

"I do feel they're showing some great character; Pepe coming off the bench (vs Wolves). Let's see what happens, but Arsenal are still in the mix. I think that's all the fans need right now, that hope and belief that they can maybe go on and do it."

Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Wolves in midweek was a crucial one for the Gunners. Bruno Lage's side took the lead with a tenth-minute Hwang Hee-Chan strike. Nicolas Pepe came off the bench to score the equaliser eight minutes from time.

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa then deflected an Alexandre Lacazette shot into his own net in the fifth minute of stoppage time as the Gunners clinched a thrilling win. Arteta's side are now three points ahead of sixth-placed West Ham, and five ahead of seventh-placed Wolves.

Arsenal and Manchester United must get results against the big clubs

Leeds United vs Manchester United - Premier League

Despite enduring difficult 2021-22 campaigns, Manchester United and Arsenal are still in the race for the Premier League top four. The duo must, however, get results against the top teams like Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham to qualify for next season's Champions League.

United were utterly demolished by City and Liverpool at Old Trafford in the first half of the season. The Red Devils are set to face City, Tottenham and Liverpool in the Premier League in March.

The Gunners also suffered massive defeats against City, Liverpool and Chelsea during the first half of the campaign. It remains which of United or Arsenal finish in the top four this season.

