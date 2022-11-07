"It's the consistency that he has on and off the pitch" – Thiago Alcantara believes Liverpool teammate is one of the best players he ever played with

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has heaped praise on his teammate Mohamed Salah for his standout performance in his team's recent 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds registered their first away win of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (6 November). Salah scored twice in the first half before Harry Kane pulled one back in the 70th minute of the contest, but to no avail.

Salah, 30, maintained his fine form against the Antonio Conte-coached side as he bagged his fifth and sixth Premier League goal of the season. After a cool finish in the 11th minute off a Darwin Nunez pass, he chipped the ball over Hugo Lloris in the 40th minute.

#TOTLIV Classic @MoSalah against SpursHe had the most shots on target (3), big chances (2) and touches in Spurs' box for Liverpool (9)He boasts 19 goal involvements in 20 matches this season🏟 He's now scored at 24 different away #PL stadiums for Liverpool Classic @MoSalah against Spurs 👑🎯 He had the most shots on target (3), big chances (2) and touches in Spurs' box for Liverpool (9)👏 He boasts 19 goal involvements in 20 matches this season🏟 He's now scored at 24 different away #PL stadiums for Liverpool#TOTLIV https://t.co/syZHhmrTec

Speaking after the end of the contest, Thiago claimed that Salah is one of the best forwards he has played with during his career. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"He's one of the top forwards that I've played with in my career, it's the consistency that he has on and off the pitch. His work ethic, how he wants to help the team, how he wants to help himself. I think it's that hunger that defines him."

So far, Salah has netted 14 goals and contributed five assists in 20 matches across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit this season.

Analyzing Liverpool's recent win in London, Thiago added:

"It was a massive game for us. It was our first Premier League win away from home this season. In the first half, we achieved our full potential with what the team is with and without the ball. The second half was what it's been like during these first few months."

Liverpool are currently eighth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 19 points from 13 games. The club are next set to host Derby County in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday (9 November).

Gary Neville urges Darwin Nunez to learn from Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast (via Echo), former Manchester United captain Gary Neville urged Liverpool star Darwin Nunez to learn from Salah to get better. He said:

"Nunez does really well and he is the threat, but Salah is the class. Nunez can learn so much from Salah. He's an unpolished diamond. He makes the runs, he’s a nuisance, he challenges and he harasses."

He added:

"But sometimes, I used the word scruffy and you [Martin Tyler] used the words a 'blunt instrument', and it's absolutely right. If I was Nunez, I would just watch Salah constantly, in terms of what he does in the final third and in particular in the box."

Nunez, who arrived from Benfica for an initial fee of £64 million in June, has been in fine form of late. He has registered seven goals and two assists in just 830 minutes of action this campaign for the Reds.

