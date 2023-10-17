“It’s very controversial” – Ex-Chelsea star raises question on whether Cristiano Ronaldo holds Portugal back

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer controversially questioned if Cristiano Ronaldo holds the Portugal national team back despite the Al-Nassr superstar being in sublime form during the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers.

Ronaldo has established himself as one of the greatest players of all time due to his incredible feats over the past two decades. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 859 goals and provided 243 assists in 1188 appearances for club and country.

Moreover, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most accomplished international player of all time. The 38-year-old has scored 127 goals and provided 45 assists in 203 appearances for Portugal, the most in football history.

Despite his accomplishments, Schwarzer questioned if Portugal would be better with or without Ronaldo going forward. He spoke on the Optus Sport Football Podcast:

"The question I want to ask, and it's very controversial ... is he kind of almost holding them back a little bit because of the way he plays and the game has to focus around him? Or does he actually help them."

"His goal scoring record is insane, he has over 200 international caps. Who am I to even ask that question? But I just find it intriguing because he's still scoring goals and so how do you argue?"

He added:

"I was in that position as well, whereby people start to write you off at the latter stages of your career. Right. So he's doing everything right, he's contributing, he's scoring goals, he's still fit, but it's still a good question to ask right? Because it opens up a debate."

Cristiano Ronaldo's future with the Portugal national team was up in the air after former manager Fernando Santos made the bold decision to drop him for Goncalo Ramos during the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, the Portugal icon has re-integrated himself back into the starting XI under new manager Roberto Martinez. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sublime form during the Euro qualifiers, scoring nine goals in just seven appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores a brace as Portugal cruise to 5-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina

Cristiano Ronaldo's exceptional form for club and country continued as his brilliant brace guided Portugal to a comfortable 5-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifier on October 16.

The Al-Nassr ace dispatched his penalty in the fifth minute to break the deadlock. He then doubled Portugal's advantage with a cool finish in the 20th minute after being played in by Joao Felix. With his second goal, Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Erling Haaland to become the top goal scorer in 2023 with 40 goals.

Bruno Fernandes (25'), Joao Cancelo (32'), and Felix (41') were also among the goals as the Selecao won 5-0. Portugal are at the summit of Group J with a dominant 24 points, having won all eight of their games so far. They have scored a mammoth 32 goals and conceded just two to date.