"It’s crazy how easy it is for him" - Sergio Aguero opens up on Lionel Messi's legacy

Former Argentine forward Sergio Aguero believes no player has been able to reach the level attained by Lionel Messi in the last several years.

Speaking to TyC Sports, the 33-year-old praised his former national teammate for the career he has had since first playing for Barcelona back in 2004. He said:

“As long as he keeps playing, because I see him, you can ask anyone who has seen him in person, training and playing, it’s crazy how easy it is for him to do things that are a little more difficult for us. In the 15 years I played in Europe, I never saw anything like him, but not even close.”

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi have played together for several years and are close friends. The former Manchester City forward even joined Barcelona in the summer of 2021 to play alongside Messi. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or would eventually leave the Nou Camp to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Unfortunately, Aguero did not have a long career at Barcelona. The forward was forced to retire from the sport earlier this season after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia.

Aguero and Messi have won a number of accolades while representing the Argentina national team. The duo first achieved success in 2008 when they won Olympic Gold in Men's Football. The pair would then go on to lift the 2021 Copa America, beating rivals Brazil in the final.

Messi and Aguero were close to lifting the FIFA World Cup in 2014. However, Argentina lost to Germany in the final.

Lionel Messi guided Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Argentina have secured qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Lionel Messi played a vital role in helping the two-time world champions book their place in the showpiece tournament later this year.

Messi has so far scored six goals in the qualification campaign, including a hat-trick against Bolivia back in September 2021. The 34-year-old is currently Argentina's second-highest goalscorer in the qualification campaign, with Lautaro Martinez at the top of the charts with seven goals.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup could be the last chance for Lionel Messi to secure World Cup glory with his national team.

Messi will already be 35 years old when the World Cup begins in Qatar in late November. It is unclear whether he will stick around for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

