"It’s crazy" - Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Real Madrid and Liverpool target

Real Madrid and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham continues to earn praise for his eye-catching performances on the pitch this season. After the midfielder put up a brilliant performance for Borussia Dortmund at the center of the pitch during their goalless draw with Manchester City in the Champions League yesterday, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand couldn't help but heap praise on him.

Bellingham was indeed a stand-out player for Dortmund against Manchester City on Tuesday, October 25, proving to the world why clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid are showing interest in his services.

The midfielder gave Pep Guardiola's men a tough time throughout the 90 minutes as he ran an interesting show at the Signal Iduna Park.

Speaking after the game, Ferdinand joined many in lauding the 19-year-old, praising his versatility and in-depth understanding of the game. The Manchester United legend said on BT Sport, as quoted by HITC. He said:

“He’s everywhere on the pitch, and when he receives the ball, in that last clip there he received the ball as a number nine and kept the ball. He ghosts around the pitch and never looks out of place wherever he receives the ball."

Ferdinand added:

"If you talk to some of the coaches who coached him as a young player with England he could play as a holding midfielder as well as he plays as a number 10, it’s crazy in terms of the game understanding."

It's been an impressive start for Bellingham this season. The midfielder has made 18 appearances for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions so far, recording eight goals and two assists to his name. That includes two goals and one assist in the Bundesliga, four goals and one assist in the Champions League and two goals in the DFB Pokal.

According to Football Espana, Liverpool and Real Madrid have both shown interest in signing the Borussia Dortmund star in 2023. It remains to be seen where his next destination will be.

How much could Jude Bellingham cost Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Jude Bellingham continues to impress this season.

Liverpool and Real Madrid must be ready to part with a huge sum if they really want to sign Bellingham next year, considering the player's incredible performances and fast-growing reputation at the moment.

According to Transfermarkt, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder currently has a market value of €90 million. The Bundesliga giants could even hold out for more as they're in no rush with the player whose contract runs until the summer of 2025.

