“It’s a credit to him and the work he has put in” – Ian Wright feels Arsenal star has been ‘repaid for his hard work’ now

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has heaped praise on Reiss Nelson, commending him for ignoring the doubters and turning his fortunes around in north London.

Nelson starred for Arsenal as they cruised to a 5-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday (October 29). Coming off the bench for the injured Bukayo Saka in the 27th minute, Nelson scored a stunning brace and claimed an assist to guide his team to an emphatic win. The win allowed the Gunners to return to the top of the Premier League standings after 12 rounds of fixtures.

Speaking after the match, Wright lauded Nelson for holding his ground and not giving in to his doubters’ calls to leave the Emirates Stadium. The Highbury Hero said (via HITC):

“Delighted for him. It’s a credit to him and the work he has put in. He has been there for a long time. People saying he should have left by now or gone on loan. But he stayed. Mikel’s given everyone an opportunity if you are impressing and working hard, then you will get a chance and he has done that.

“He’s been re-paid for his hard work and I am pleased for him because he’s Arsenal through and through. Desperate to play for Arsenal. Desperate to get himself into the first team. This is a big step towards that.”

The academy graduate has thus far featured in 52 games for the Gunners’ senior team in all competitions, scoring six times and claiming five assists.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides Bukayo Saka injury update

Given how brilliant he has been this season, Bukayo Saka’s injury against Nottingham Forest is bound to make both England and Arsenal fans nervous. However, if Mikel Arteta’s bulletin is anything to go by, Saka should be back in action sooner rather than later.

The Spaniard confirmed that Saka should not be a doubt for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, hinting that it was only a bad knock.

He said (via Football.London):

“Hopefully not [whether or not he was doubtful for the World Cup]. It was a bad kick. Right from the beginning he was limping, but I don’t see any further than that. Let’s see how he is in the next couple of days.

Arteta also confirmed that Saka had possibly injured both his foot and ankle.

He added:

“I think both [foot or ankle]. He got kicked a few times and he wasn’t comfortable.”

Saka has featured in 17 games for the Emirates outfit across competitions, netting five times and providing five assists.

