"It’s Cristiano, always" — Real Madrid star hails Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol after FIFA Club World Cup heroics

Real Madrid rising star Gonzalo Garcia has named club legend Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol after scoring for the side against Juventus. The Spanish giants eliminated the Italian outfit from the FIFA Club World Cup at the Round of 16 stage, with Garcia scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win.

La Fabrica product Garcia continued in his rich vein of form as he planted a firm header into the back of the net to help his side secure their place in the quarterfinals. The 21-year-old striker spoke with reporters after the game, where he revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is a major driving force behind his young career.

“I’ve always said that my idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. I’ve had several role models throughout my career, but if I had to choose one, it’s Cristiano. ALWAYS.”

Gonzalo Garcia burst onto the scene for Los Blancos at the Club World Cup, having established himself as a top prospect in the club's youth ranks. The striker scored a vital winner for his side in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Leganes back in February while Carlo Ancelotti was still in charge.

Under Xabi Alonso, the young striker has scored three goals and provided an assist in four appearances for Real Madrid, sparking comparisons to club legend Raul. The youngster grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo plunder 450 goals for the Spanish giants between 2009 and 2018, hence his admiration of the Portuguese great. He has played himself into the plans of the former Bayer Leverkusen boss at Real Madrid and will likely have a role to play this season.

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo explains Club World Cup absence after new Al-Nassr deal

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has explained the reason behind his decision to snub the opportunity to play at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. The 40-year-old signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr, turning down the approaches of multiple clubs to join them at the Club World Cup.

In an interview with the Al-Nassr media team published after his contract extension, Ronaldo revealed that he chose to prioritize his rest and prepare for next summer's FIFA World Cup. The experienced forward revealed that he also wishes to remain at the Saudi giants, a team he has grown to love.

“I had some offers to play in the World Cup but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long as it is the World Cup season at the end of the year.

“I want to be ready not only for Al-Nassr but also for the national team. So, this is why I decided to play the last game for the Nations League and not listen to anything. And of course, to be in this club, which I love.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed ahead of the Club World Cup that Cristiano Ronaldo was in talks to join one of the participating teams. He had approaches from Wydad AC, Al-Hilal, and a number of Brazilian teams but opted to remain with Al-Nassr.

