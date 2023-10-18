"It's dangerous and it's bullying" - Mark Goldbridge hits back at former Manchester United star after baseless accusations

YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has responded to former Manchester United defender Paul Parker's accusation that he's a Nottingham Forest fan.

Parker claimed that Goldbridge is a 'problem' for the Red Devils. He doesn't like what The United Stand host is doing and says that he's 'not a United fan', telling BonusCodeBets:

"He has no relationship to Man United. He is a Nottingham Forest fan. It’s an incredible skill to do that, actually. … To make money on the back of something you don’t like. He is attacking the club, the manager and the owners of a football club that you don’t even love."

Goldbridge has launched a staunch defense of himself by insisting that Parker's claim isn't true. He said that his analysis is opinion, unlike the former Manchester United player who he suggests is bullying (via The United Stand's X account):

"It's really sad and really dangerous because its not true. BonusBetsCodes, Paul Parker, The Daily Mail, and everyone else like that should be very careful about spreading stuff around because if I say 'I don't think that player's good enough for Manchester United' that's an opinion based on what I've seen."

Goldbridge added:

"To be going out there and saying I have no affection for Manchester United and I'm a Nottingham Forest fan, it's dangerous, and it's bullying, and it's just not true."

Goldbridge also shed light on the mental toll such accusations have on him:

"He (Parker) is a bully, and he is a liar because to say that about me I can take. But to say I have no association with Manchester United, no love for Manchester United and that I'm a Nottingham Forest fan, it hurts."

The talkSPORT pundit continued by explaining his affection for the Red Devils stems from his late grandad:

"The reason I support Manchester United is because of my grandad because when I was a kid, he'd have videos and tell me stories about Duncan Edwards and the Busby Babes that he'd have."

Goldbridge regularly watches Erik ten Hag's side on his The United Stand YouTube channel. He's both positive and negative in reaction to players and the club's performance. He has built a following of 1.75 million subscribers on the independent fan channel.

Goldbridge lavishes praise on Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford after his goal for England

Marcus Rashford (right) scored while on international duty.

Marcus Rashford put his current struggles at United behind him to score a superb goal for England on Tuesday (October 17). The Three Lions beat Italy 3-1 in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier to confirm their place at next year's European Championships.

The Red Devils forward struck in the 57th minute, finishing off an incredible move put together by the in-form Jude Bellingham. It was the 25-year-old's 17th international goal in 57 appearances.

Goldbridge expressed his admiration for Rashford's goal by talking up how it could help him bounce back into form, tweeting:

"What a goal by Rashford. That'll do him wonders for United."

Rashford has endured a difficult start to the season at Old Trafford, managing just one goal and three assists in 10 games across competitions. He was the Red Devils' top scorer last season with 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions.