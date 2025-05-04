"It’s decided" - Hansi Flick confirms Barcelona star will be benched for Champions League semifinal and Real Madrid clash

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has confirmed that Wojciech Szczesny will stay as the first choice goalkeeper against Inter Milan and Real Madrid. The Blaugrana are set to take on the Italian giants in the Champions League semifinal second leg, while they have an El Clásico against Los Blancos looming.
Marc-Andre ter-Stegen only just returned from injury, but he resumed his role as Barca's number one goalkeeper in their last game against Real Valladolid. The German shot-stopper conceded a goal, while the Bluagrana went on to win 2-1 (May 3).
Speaking about his selection headache for the player to man the sticks in their upcoming games, Hansi Flick revealed his final decision to the press. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):
"Szczesny will play in the Champions League vs Inter and then also against Real Madrid. It’s decided."
He also expressed satisfaction with Ter Stegen's recovery, saying,
"I’m glad to have Ter Stegen back available."
Szczesny joined Barcelona in October 2024 after a brief retirement and has been a huge part of the recent trophies the club has won. He had some notable performances, helping them reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and sit on top of the LaLiga table.
On 6 May, Barcelona will fight against Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinal second leg after a 3–3 draw in the first leg. Barca will then entertain Real Madrid on May 11 in La Liga, a match that could well turn out to be very important for the title race.
Real Madrid continue chasing Barcelona in La Liga title race after 3-2 win
Kylian Mbappe scored two goals as Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 3-2 during the match at Santiago Bernabeu earlier today (May 4). With the victory, Los Blancos can continue to maintain pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona with regard to next weekend's highly anticipated El Clásico.
Arda Guler opened the score on 33 minutes, while Mbappe added another in the 39th minute. The second half continued brilliantly for the hosts, as the Frenchman netted his second in the 48th minute.
Just as Madrid had easily gone 3-0 up at the beginning of the second half, their defense nearly gave way to a Celta Vigo comeback. On the 69th-minute mark, the deficit was reduced by one with a Javi Rodríguez goal. This was followed by an effort from Williot Swedberg in the 76th minute.
The outcome leaves Real Madrid trailing Barcelona by four points after the Catalans defeated Valladolid on Saturday.