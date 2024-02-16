"It's decided that this is my last club" - Barcelona legend Luis Suarez confirms he will finish his club career at Inter Miami

Former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has confirmed that he'll finish his career at Inter Miami. However, the 37-year-old attacker failed to state when he would be hanging his boots.

Suarez joined the Herons in January this year after completing a year-long stay in Brazil with Gremio. He said in a recent interview (via @BarcaUniversal):

"Inter Miami will be the last club in my career. I will retire here... I don't know when, but it's decided that this is my last club."

Although the Uruguay international may seem less lethal as he currently edges close to 40, Suarez was more than handy during his younger days. He spent three years at Anfield between 2011 and 2014, where he bagged 82 goals in 133 matches across all competitions.

He then decided to join Barcelona in the summer of 2014 for a reported fee of €81.72 million. During the striker's six-year stay at Camp Nou, he scored a stunning 195 goals and assisted 113 from 283 appearances across all competitions.

Suarez won the UEFA Champions League once and La Liga four times with the Catalan side, among other honors. So far, at Inter Miami, the veteran forward is yet to make a competitive appearance, and the Herons kickstart their MLS campaign on February 21 against Real Salt Lake.

Former Everton captain Phil Jagielka names Luis Suarez as hardest ever to play against

Former Everton defender Phil Jagielka recently named Luis Suarez as his hardest-ever opponent, despite having come up against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

The two players faced off on numerous occasions in Merseyside derbies during Suarez's stay at Liverpool. Speaking about the Inter Miami striker, Jagielka told talkSPORT:

"Suarez at that time was unplayable. He was so game off the ball. The ball would drop to him and he’d finish it at times - he showed both ends of the game, would work as hard as anyone else and he’d get the goals."

"Obviously Stevie G [Steven Gerrard] in a similar area would score lots of goals, but I think, striker-wise, Suarez was, should we say the most annoying? That might sum up how to describe him," he added.

Overall, Jagielka and Suarez have faced each other six times for club and country. The former La Liga striker's side have won four of those clashes without losing even once.