"It's definitely my favorite stadium" - Bukayo Saka makes intriguing Old Trafford claim ahead of Arsenal v Manchester United

Bukayo Saka has fuelled the flames ahead of Arsenal's vital encounter with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 12). The England international has interestingly named the Red Devils' 74,310-capacity stadium his favorite.

Saka spoke to Sky Sports ahead of the Gunners' clash with their longtime Premier League rivals. The English winger explained how he grew up watching games at Old Trafford and how he's enjoyed playing in it:

"Growing up I watched football because I love football I've been watching football for years. The special nights you've seen in the Premier League and the Champions League at Old Trafford. It was nice to be on the pitch and to play. I've played there a few times now and it's definitely my favorite stadium to play in."

Saka, 22, has appeared four times at Old Trafford during his career and has an interesting record with Arsenal. He's been on the winning side once while losing twice and drawing once. He's registered one goal and one assist in those games.

The Gunners will be eager for the Hale End academy graduate to make Old Trafford his own tomorrow. Mikel Arteta's men are in a closely-fought title race with Manchester City and just a point separates them heading into the weekend. City can leapfrog the north Londoners with a win against Fulham on Saturday.

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney was majorly impressed with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka last season

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney is a big fan of Bukayo Saka.

Saka has become one of the Premier League's megastars amid a groundbreaking rise at Arsenal. He's conjured up 20 goals and 14 assists in 46 games across competitions this season. The pacey winger was similarly as impressive last season and was named the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Wayne Rooney won that award three times at the start of a glorious career with Manchester United. The former England captain waxed lyrical about Saka last season (via The Times):

"Saka has impressed me most. He's only 21 but has 13 goals and 11 assists this season. For a young player, playing out wide, that output is really good."

Saka has also impressed on the international stage as Rooney did on many occasions. The Gunners star has earned 32 caps, bagging 11 goals and seven assists for England.

All that awaits the young forward is trophy success as he has only an FA Cup and Community Shield to his name. A victory over Manchester United will put his Arsenal side one step closer to league glory for the first time since 2004.