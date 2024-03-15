"It's the do or die or the eat or get eaten" - Manchester United star Sofyan Amrabat previews FA Cup Q/F clash against Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has talked up his side's hunger to beat rivals Liverpool and reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

The two most successful clubs in English football history collide at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 17). The Red Devils and the Merseysiders will be looking to book their place in the semi-finals at Wembley.

It's a massive showdown between Erik ten Hag's somewhat stagnating Manchester United and Jurgen Klopp's high-flying Liverpool team. Sunday's hosts frustrated their arch-rivals by taking a point in a 0-0 draw at Anfield in December.

However, there must be a winner this Sunday at Old Trafford and Amrabat is aware of the game's magnitude. The Moroccan, on loan from Fiorentina, urged his side to be ready and to give their lives to prevail (via the club's official website):

"It's the do or die or the eat or get eaten. So we have to be ready. We have to be prepared. It was like I said, the pull is strong, but they want to win and we want to win. So we have to be hungry. We have to fight for every meter, to give our lives, and yeah, do or die."

Manchester United have been made a dramatic nosedive from their impressive 2022-23 campaign. They won the Carabao Cup, finished third in the league, and were runners-up in the FA Cup.

Ten Hag's men crashed out of the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Champions League early doors. They have put in inconsistent form, with three wins and two defeats in their last five games across competitions. They beat Everton 2-0 at home in the league last time out (March 9).

Liverpool are flourishing and thrashed Czech minnows 6-1 (11-2 on aggregate) in the UEFA Europa League last 16 (March 14). Klopp's men have already won silverware this season as they beat Chelsea 1-0 (a.e.t) in the Carabao Cup final last month.

Manchester United's Amrabat was close to joining Liverpool last summer

Jurgen Klopp targeted Sofyan Amrabat last summer.

Amrabat joined Manchester United on loan from Fiorentina last summer after months of speculation over his future. The Red Devils paid an £8.5 million loan fee and have the option to make the midfielder's deal permanent for £21.4 million.

However, Amrabat, 27, could have been playing for Liverpool this weekend. The Daily Mail reported in September that the Morocco international was just hours away from heading to Anfield.

Klopp is claimed to have phoned the defensive midfielder and tried persuading him to join the Merseysiders. They were dealing with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and James Milner's departures.

However, Manchester United secured Amrabat's signature with Liverpool instead signing Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich for £34.2 million. It's been a disappointing season for the Red Devils' loan signing.

Amrabat has appeared 22 times across competitions, starting 13 of those games. He's expected to return to Fiorentina at the end of the season after failing to impress at Old Trafford.