"It’s a different ball game" - Arsenal should have signed Liverpool star in January, claims Dietmar Hamann

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann believes Arsenal should have signed attacker Darwin Nunez from the Reds in the January window. He believes the Uruguayan striker would have helped them unlock defenses with his presence.

Speaking to Prime Casino, Hamann explained how Nunez would have improved Mikel Arteta's side. He believes that the Gunners made a mistake by not trying to lure him away from the club, saying (via Metro):

"The only real question mark I have about Arsenal’s squad is the centre forward position. And I think even Darwin Nunez, I think Nunez would be gold for Arsenal. Because I think if you’ve got somebody up top who bullies defenders, who draws defenders in, he always gets the attention of two or three defenders. Obviously, he’s a big unit. He’s quick. The game changes.

"If you’ve got somebody up top with a physical presence, with pace, it’s a different ball game. They always find space, Arsenal, but it also makes it easier for the likes of Saka and Martinelli and Odegaard when they get into these pockets because quick players stretch teams. They simply haven’t got it. I think even a Nunez would be a brilliant addition to the squad, but it’s too late for that now and they have to make do with what they have."

Liverpool were reportedly close to selling Darwin Nunez to Al Nassr in the January window but pulled the plug on the deal as they could not find a replacement.

Didi Hamann tells Arsenal they cannot win titles without a top striker

Didi Hamann has claimed that Arsenal would not be able to win the Premier League title or the Champions League unless they sign a top striker. He named Ollie Watkins as another good option they could have gone for. He told Prime Casino (via Metro):

"I said that before, I don’t see them winning the Premier League or the Champions League unless they sign a centre-forward like Ollie Watkins. I don’t know how serious that was, but [Jhon] Duran went to Saudi, so I think it was always unlikely they’re gonna let Watkins go, still being in the Champions League. I think the team is well equipped, but the lack of a centre forward is obviously what I think harms their chances."

The Gunners have also been linked with Alexander Isak, Liam Delap and Youssef En-Nesyri as they look to solve their goal-scoring issues. They are without a striker for the rest of the season following injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

