"It's different eras" - David de Gea dismisses comparison of current Arsenal and Manchester United managers to Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has dismissed comparisons between current Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta against the clubs' previous managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

The Spanish goalkeeper made these claims ahead of the highly anticipated clash between the two teams on Sunday (January 22).

When asked about the prospect of Arteta and ten Hag battling it out for the title for as many years as Wenger and Ferguson did, the Spaniard said (as quoted by United Zone):

"We're talking about one of the best managers in history, Sir Alex, and the guy from Arsenal. It's different eras, different football."

He added:

''Football has changed a bit, but let’s see. Both managers are really good now, they’re playing well and it’s going to be a nice game.''

De Gea's comments highlight the differences between the current state of football and the era in which Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger managed.

The game has evolved significantly in recent years, with new tactics, technologies, and even financial structures changing the landscape of the sport. For more reasons than one, managers in two entirely different eras cannot be compared in quantitative terms.

Sir Alex Ferguson led Manchester United from 1986 to 2013, during which he won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups, 10 Community Shields, and two UEFA Champions League titles.

Similarly, Arsene Wenger's tenure at Arsenal spanned from 1996 to 2018, during which he won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, and seven Community Shields. Both are regarded as two of the most successful and influential football managers who share a healthy rivalry in the English Premier League.

De Gea's statement also implies that the current managers, Arteta and Ten Hag, are at very different stages of their managerial careers, and it's not fair to compare them with the likes of Wenger and Ferguson, who had long tenures and established themselves as some of the best managers in the history of football.

Anthony Martial and Diogo Dalot to miss Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal

Manchester United will be without the services of Anthony Martial and Diogo Dalot for their Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday (January 20).

Both players have been ruled out due to injury and were not seen traveling for the contest. The news is a blow to Manchester United as they look to continue their upward trajectory under manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are currently on the rise under ten Hag, but they face a tough challenge against an in-form Arsenal side who are at the top of the table.

