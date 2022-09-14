"It's a different experience for me" - Raphael Varane on the big difference between playing for Manchester United and Real Madrid

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has opened up on the difference between La Liga and the English Premier League. The Frenchman spent 10 years in Spain with Los Blancos before joining United in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Varane has so far made 34 appearances for Manchester United across competitions. He has formed a central defensive partnership with Lisandro Martinez under new manager Erik ten Hag.

While in conversation with BeanymanSports, the 29-year-old highlighted the major differences between the Spanish and English first divisions, claiming the former is much more technical.

"I think in La Liga teams prepare more the attacks; it's very technical. In England it is more fast, more intense. There are more counter-attacks so it's a different (kind of) football. I like both styles so it's a different experience for me now."

"In pre-season we took a decision to build him physically" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Rapahel Varane's pre-season training program

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag revealed last month that Varane had been put on a special training program ahead of the 2022/23 season. The results have been there for everyone to see as the France international has been a rock at the back for the side.

He has started all four of United's wins in the Premier League this season, alongside Martinez, who arrived from Ajax earlier this summer.

"Varane’s stature is immense and in pre-season we took a decision to build him physically, so that he had a bit of a slow start. We’re happy we built him in that way and you see when the team needed him, he was there.

"His profile, his stature and what he has won already in the past shows he can really contribute to his team,” Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News).

Manchester United's next assignment is a Europa League trip to Moldova, where they will face Sherrif in their second group stage match of the competition. The Red Devils' opening Europa League match resulted in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad.

