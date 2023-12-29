“It’s different, isn’t it?” - Cristiano Ronaldo discusses Saudi Pro League transfer with Karim Benzema 

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Karim Benzema regarding his move to Al-Ittihad during their recent clash in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo and Benzema faced off for the first time in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday (December 26) as Al-Ittihad hosted Al-Nassr. Before the clash, the two Real Madrid legends and former teammates were seen engaged in a brief conversation in the tunnel.

As per Le10sport, a part of the conversation involved Ronaldo asking Benzema:

"How are you ? Do you like the experience? It's different, isn't it?"

The Frenchman calmly replied:

“Good"

Cristiano Ronaldo surprised many as he moved to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr in January 2023 after leaving Manchester United in November 2022. His move paved the way for many other big names to move to the country, including Benzema, who joined Al-Ittihad from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo and Benzema shared the pitch 342 times during their time together at Real Madrid, combining for 76 goals. Meanwhile, they have faced each other six times for club and country, with two wins each and two draws.

Their latest meeting ended in a 5-2 win for Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr away at Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad. The Portuguese forward scored a brace for the Knights of Njad while the Frenchman got an assist for his side.

Cristiano Ronaldo looking to cap off an excellent 2023 against Al-Taawoun

Cristiano Ronaldo has had an excellent 2023 after his move to Al-Nassr in January. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the top-scorer for this calendar year with 53 goals, above the likes of Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Ronaldo has scored 37 goals and provided 13 assists in 43 games across competitions for Al-Nassr since joining the club. They finished second in the Saudi Pro League last season, five points behind Al-Ittihad. This season, they are competing with Al-Hilal for the title and are seven points behind.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is having a sensational season, having registered 23 goals and 11 assists in 24 games across competitions for Luis Castro's side. He can add to the tally when they face fourth-placed Al-Taawoun away on Saturday, December 30.

On the international level, Ronaldo scored 10 goals in nine appearances for Portugal in the UEFA 2024 Euros qualifiers. Roberto Martinez's side won all of their qualifying games, keeping nine clean sheets and conceding just two goals.