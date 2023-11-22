“It’s difficult to continue” - Lionel Scaloni hints at decision to leave Argentina despite win over Brazil

Lionel Scaloni has hinted at leaving his job as Argentina head coach following his team's 1-0 FIFA World Cup qualifying win over Brazil at the Maracana on Tuesday (November 21). The game was marred by a violent clash between Brazil police and Argentina fans in the stands.

Scaloni, who led the Albiceleste to the World Cup title in Qatar last year, said after the game that it would be tough to maintain the level his team showed over the last couple of years.

Hinting at the possibility of moving on, he said (via All About Argentina):

“Now it's time to stop the ball and start thinking. These players have given me a lot, and I need to think a lot about what I am going to do with my future.

“It's not a goodbye, but the bar is very high as you need much energy, it's difficult to continue, and it's difficult to continue winning. It's time to think. Because the team needs a coach who has all the maximum energy and is fine.”

Journalist Gaston Edul says that there's a disagreement between Scaloni and Argentina FA's president Chiqui Tapia, which led to the coach's recent comments.

Lionel Messi speaks after Lionel Scaloni's Argentina beat Brazil

Lionel Messi opened up on Argentina's 1-0 win over Brazil after the game. He was happy that the side returned to winning ways after a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in their previous World Cup qualifying match.

Messi said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“This group continues to make history. Although today was not the most important, it was very nice. We needed this win after the loss against Uruguay.

"We knew it was going to be a tough match, similar to the Copa America final. They pressed a lot. They pressured us high, and it was difficult for us to have possession for a long time. These matches are defined by details.”

Nicolas Otamendi scored the only goal of the game at the Maracana in the 63rd minute, while Joelinton was sent off for the hosts in the 81st minute.

With the win, Argentina remained atop the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers standings with 15 points from six games, two clear of second-placed Uruguay, who beat Bolivia 3-0 at home.

Five-time world champions Brazil, meanwhile, are sixth with seven points in six games, losing thrice.