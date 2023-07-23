“It’s has to be difficult for him” - Bruno Fernandes reveals what Harry Maguire told him after losing Manchester United captaincy

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes recently opened up about his interaction with former skipper Harry Maguire.

Maguire joined the Red Devils from Leicester City for a record transfer fee for a defender of £80 million in 2019. He was made the club captain within six months.

However, his poor performances in the last couple of seasons drew immense criticism. Maguire started just 16 games across competitions for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag last season.

The English defender recently announced that the Dutch manager has decided to strip him of captaincy. Bruno Fernandes, who captained the side in Maguire's absence last season, has taken up the armband permanently.

After their pre-season friendly against Arsenal on July 22, Fernandes was asked about his conversation with Maguire after the captaincy switch. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Harry congratulated me on new captain election and he said he is really happy for me. I understand his position is not the best at the moment. It has to be difficult for him but he had a great moment with me."

Fernandes has been one of Manchester United's best players since his arrival from Sporting CP in 2020. He has scored 64 goals and provided 54 assists in 185 games for the club.

He scored twice and provided an assist in five Carabao Cup games last season, helping the Red Devils win their first trophy since 2017.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag backs Harry Maguire to stay at the club

Amidst intense criticism in the last two seasons, there have been rumors linking Harry Maguire to a Manchester United exit this season.

However, manager Erik ten Hag believes the Englishman can stay and fight for his position in the team. The Dutchman claimed that taking away captaincy from Maguire lightens his responsibility, which could benefit him.

Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's less responsibility in that perspective, we need more than 11 players, we need that competition so he can fight himself in the team, he has potential, it's up to him to get his position."

He added:

"Now we can focus more on his role but centre back has to communicate, organise, it's a big area where you have to perform as a centre half, there is prevention that you have to come into action."

Ten Hag acknowledged Maguire's disappointment but added that Manchester United need a good squad and not just the first XI:

"I think everyone can understand that for a player it's a disappointment but it can work out very good for the team and for Harry."

He added:

"He's an important player, we need four centre-backs minimum you have seen last season we play so many games and we are really pleased to have Harry in our squad."

Maguire featured in Manchester United's win over Arsenal in a pre-season friendly on Saturday. They will next face Wrexham on Tuesday, July 25.