"It’s difficult for him" - Mauricio Pochettino makes bold Lionel Messi comment as he hits out at MLS critics

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Lionel Messi finds it challenging to play in the MLS while taking a jab at those who criticize the league for being uncompetitive. The Argentine manager stated that although soccer is not among the top-ranked major sports in the United States, the MLS has seen significant improvements.

Pochettino said on the Unfiltered Podcast (via GOAL):

“How we are seen as the player or the soccer here is that it’s improving a lot. We have the best player in the world playing here, Messi. And Messi when playing football, it’s difficult for him because I think it’s very competitive."

He continued:

"I think sometimes people underestimate the MLS, but I think the players - and now that we are involved in the last year - watching a lot of football and seeing all the coaches here, and the preparation, the capacity and the quality.

"We need to be honest and say that when you think in USA, you think about athletes in Olympic Games, basketball, NFL, hockey, baseball and then soccer. It's difficult to fight with this idea. What we need to do is to provide all the tools to our players, to help them to perform better."

The MLS has gained more notoriety since Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Herons on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and has led his team to remarkable successes.

A few months after joining the Florida-based club, Messi guided them to their first-ever silverware - the 2023 Leagues Cup. Inter Miami also topped the Eastern Conference last season with a record 74 points, winning the Supporters' Shield.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino was appointed head coach of the USMNT in 2024. The 53-year-old manager will be hoping to guide the team to a successful outing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Messi and Argentina will aim to defend their world title.

Lionel Messi's impact since joining Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has helped Inter Miami achieve significant success both on and off the pitch since his move to the United States. He joined the club halfway through the season in 2023 but led them to their maiden trophy - the Leagues Cup, even as the Herons finished 14th in the Eastern Conference.

However, in his first full season, Messi, playing alongside Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez, propelled the club to a top-table finish. This was accomplished while setting the record for most points in a single MLS season (74).

Inter Miami struggled in the MLS Cup playoffs, losing in the first round to Atlanta United. Nonetheless, Messi's extraordinary performances were recognized as he was named the MLS Most Valuable Player of the Year.

The Herons have begun the 2025 campaign slowly under new manager Javier Mascherano, but will hope to get back on track with Messi leading the team. In 59 appearances for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has recorded 49 goals and 24 assists, becoming the club's all-time leading scorer.

