"It's very difficult when you're in that position" – Rio Ferdinand suggests what Trent Alexander-Arnold must do to regain form at Liverpool

Former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold should focus on improving his defensive skills in order to regain form and confidence.

Alexander-Arnold, 24, has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world since his senior debut in 2016. However, he has recently come under fire for his poor defensive displays for Liverpool.

An offensive-minded full-back renowned for his crossing and passing, the England international has often been criticized for his marking.

Speaking on his YouTube channel FIVE, Ferdinand used his own experiences to offer Alexander-Arnold some advice. He elaborated:

"It's very difficult when you're in that position. But he's in that rut at the moment where his form has gone and confidence isn't there.

"With the ball, he's still got huge confidence because it's natural, but he shows you that he's not a natural defender and that he has to work at that and think about that."

He continued:

"Whenever I went into a game where I didn't play well for a game or two, I used to really focus on the areas of my game which weren't as natural.

"I was natural with the ball, I had good balance and could pass to people. It was the defending that I had to learn as a young player and focus a lot more, because I was a midfielder as a kid, the same as Trent."

He added:

"So in times of need and searching for confidence, you have to really focus on the weaker parts of your game. I think that's where he needs someone to speak to him about that and the mental approach to a game.

"Get your fundamentals and basics right, right now, and feel your way back into form."

Alexander-Arnold has opened his 2022-23 season on a mixed note, scoring three goals in 12 games across all competitions. He recently picked up an ankle injury during the Reds' 3-2 loss against Arsenal.

Liverpool are next scheduled to take on Rangers at the Ibrox Stadium in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 12).

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sheds light on Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold sustained an ankle injury on Sunday (October 9) after Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli caught him on a follow-through. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shed light on the defender's injury after the contest. He said (via Liverpool FC):

"[He] twisted the ankle, not good. Trent never, in seven years, went off if he could have played on. He was in too much pain, it started swelling immediately, so we will have to see."

Overall, Alexander-Arnold has netted 15 goals and contributed 62 assists in 238 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.

