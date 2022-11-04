“It’s difficult to say in this moment” – Erik ten Hag offers fitness update on 3 Manchester United attackers ahead of Aston Villa clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided a fitness update on attacking trio Antony, Anthony Martial, and Jadon Sancho ahead of their clash with Aston Villa on 6 November.

The three forwards sat out the Red Devils' 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League on 3 November.

Ten Hag has revealed that it is difficult to say whether any of the trio will be available come Sunday, saying (via The United Stand):

"It’s difficult to say in this moment. I’ve to hear how their progress is and if they can be available for Sunday’s match."

Antony, 22, has been out with an illness and missed both the win over Sociedad and the side's 1-0 victory over West Ham United last Sunday, 30 October.

The Brazilian has made 11 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals since arriving from Ajax in the summer for £85.5 million.

Meanwhile, Martial, 26, has been sidelined with a back problem he suffered in the first half of the Red Devils' 2-1 comeback win over Everton on 9 October.

The Frenchman has impressed despite his injury problems this season, making four appearances, scoring three goals, and providing two assists.

Lastly, Sancho, 22, has been dealing with an illness. He was an unused substitute for the win against West Ham but did not travel to Sociedad midweek.

Manchester United will be eager for the trio to be available as they desperately need more goals up top.

They have scored just 17 goals in 12 fixtures, which is the second-lowest amount out of the top half of the Premier League.

Ten Hag's side sit fifth with seven wins, two draws, and three defeats.

They are in superb form, going nine games unbeaten since a 6-3 defeat to Manchester City on 2 October.

Villa could be a problem for Manchester United at the weekend under new manager Unai Emery

Emery's Villarreal beat United to the Europa League

Emery was appointed as Steven Gerrard's successor at Villa Park, signing a four-year contract with the Villains, per the Telegraph.

It is the longest managerial deal to have been handed out under Villa's current ownership and shows their trust in Emery.

He led Villarreal to a semi-final finish in the Champions League last season.

Emery also won the 2020-21 Europa League with the Yellow Submarine with an 11-10 penalty shootout win over Manchester United in the final.

Hence, the Red Devils will know about the threat an Emery-coached side can pose, as he was also Arsenal's manager from 2018 to 2019.

He boasts a record of nine games against Manchester United as a manager, with two wins, three draws, and four defeats.

Villa are currently 16th in the league with three wins, three draws, and seven defeats in 13 fixtures.

