“It's been a difficult season” - Wayne Rooney delivers honest assessment of Ruben Amorim as pressure piles on Manchester United coach

Wayne Rooney has spoken highly of Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim amid the Portuguese’s turbulent maiden campaign at Old Trafford. The Red Devils' all-time top scorer praised Amorim for the way he handles himself and communicates with the media and hopes that he turns an unwanted streak around.

Ad

Manchester United’s poor run of form has persisted under Ruben Amorim, as they have won just five of their first 17 Premier League matches under the former Sporting CP manager. Adding insult to injury, they are languishing in the 14th position on the Premier League table.

While United has continued to struggle for form under Amorim, Rooney believes the Portuguese manager has what it takes to turn things around at Old Trafford. Speaking to United’s official website, Rooney said:

Ad

Trending

"It's been a difficult season, there's no denying that, all season. But the new manager has come in, and I really like him. The way he handles himself and speaks with the media, he's been really good. It's probably more about getting through this season now and, hopefully, starting to implement his style more and getting players in to move the club forward."

Ad

Rooney will return to Old Trafford to play for England in Soccer Aid on June 15.

"I thought I had him" – Wayne Rooney reveals he tried to sign Manchester United star

Rooney revealed he tried to sign Manchester United sensation Amad Diallo during his time in charge of Derby County. After leaving Old Trafford in 2017, Rooney began his managerial journey with Derby County, managing the club between 2020 and 2022.

Ad

The Manchester United icon said he tried to sign Diallo on loan and thought he had secured a deal for the Ivorian winger. However, he was surprised that the 22-year-old joined Scottish side Rangers the next day.

"I think he's been great," Rooney told MUTV. "I tried to sign him for Derby, when I was at Derby, on loan. I thought I had him, really. I think it was the next day, he went to Rangers out of the blue. He has been fantastic, with the goals he's scored, [his] creativity and work-rate. He's been a breath of fresh air and, of course, we'd like a few more players to step up.''

Ad

Amad Diallo joined Manchester United from Atalanta in 2021 but early years at the Premier League club were marred by loan moves. He returned to United in 2023 from Sunderland and has established himself as one of United’s key players.

After picking up an ankle injury in February 2025, Diallo has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback