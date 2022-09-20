“It’s such a difficult skill” – Owen Hargreaves insists Tottenham star is even better than Kevin De Bruyne when it comes to one thing 

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min is better than Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne at shooting from the weaker foot, according to former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves.

The former England international could not stop singing the South Korean forward's praises following his impressive outing this weekend. Son was unstoppable when Tottenham faced Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The attacker came in as a substitute for Richarlison in the 59th minute and went on to score an incredible hat-trick that secured a vital 6-2 victory for Spurs at home.

He scored one of the three goals with his weaker left foot, curling a shot into the top corner from outside the area. He scored his first goal of the game from a similar position, albeit with his right foot.

After watching the South Korean take down the opposition using both his strong and weaker feet, Owen Hargreaves couldn't help but compare him to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

“The thing is, he is the best finisher off his weaker foot in the whole league,” the former Manchester United midfielder told Premier League Productions.

“Kevin De Bruyne is very good at that as well. A lot of people can hit it straight like De Bruyne, but to whip it inside is amazing.

“Son, with your weaker foot, to curl that, it’s such a difficult skill. We saw it with his pace, dribbling, his awareness onto his right foot, when to take a touch and when to finish it with his left. He has everything,” the Englishman added.

Son Heung-min running riot with Tottenham Hotspur

The Tottenham attacker was quite unstoppable on Saturday.

The attacker was by far the standout performer for Tottenham last season, recording 24 goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances.

It is worth noting that he emerged as the Premier League's top scorer during the campaign, with his return of 23 goals and nine assists in 35 games.

Son endured a slow start to the current campaign, firing blanks in his first six EPL games. But he's bounced back in style and proved that he has many more tricks up his sleeve.

Only time will tell how many more goals he'll score for Antonio Conte's side before the end of the term.

