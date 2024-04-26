“It’s dinosaur mentality” - Michail Antonio hits out at Manchester United icon Roy Keane for criticism over podcast

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio hit out at Manchester United icon Roy Keane, who recently criticized him, branding his words as 'dinosaur mentality'.

The Irishman had previously expressed condemnation over players having their own radio shows and podcasts in the middle of their playing career. In an episode of the Stick to Football podcast, he was quoted saying:

“I think that [podcasts] can be a distraction for a player, particularly if you're on the back of a defeat, and you're in the next day and everyone is having a bit of a laugh. I don't think you should laugh for a week or two if you've been beaten.”

Antonio has co-hosted the BBC Footballers' Football podcast since 2021 alongside Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson and, more recently, Fulham captain Tom Cairney.

While the former Manchester United midfielder did not name and shame Antonio explicitly in his quote, it was understood that the Irishman was taking shots at the Hammers forward. Hence, Antonio was asked about it in the most recent episode of his podcast.

The Jamaican retorted sharply, saying that this is a different era in the history of the sport, where players are allowed to be more open and communicative. He said:

“It's dinosaur mentality because when he [Keane] was playing, every manager, every fan, everybody, constantly said, ‘Focus on your football', Go to sleep with a football in your arms - the only thing you're allowed to think about is football."

He added:

"Now, obviously footballers are focusing on their football, can do their football, but can also focus on other things: business, fashion, some are rappers now. People focus on other things. If I've got time to do this then why shouldn't I?"

"Enough is enough" - Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford posts disgruntled message on social media

Amidst the talk about off-field commitments, Manchester United legend Roy Keane hasn't shied away from lambasting the on-field performances of his side's current players either.

He had already criticized star forward Marcus Rashford in an aggressive piece of advice after Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Brentford earlier this month. He said (via GOAL):

"I wouldn’t say I’m worried about him, but you look at him and there’s something amiss... Whether it be family or his manager, who’s on his case every day? Who is giving him an old-fashioned kick up the a*** and saying 'Come on, we need more from you'. If you want to be this leader, and you’re on the big contracts, then there is that responsibility."

Rashford has endured a dip in form, bagging only eight goals and five assists in 40 games across all competitions this season. This is a stark contrast to his career-best 30 goals and 10 assists in 2022-23.

Frustrated by all the hatred surrounding his performances, he took to social media to post a disgruntled message. A post on X, made by user @UtdParadigm, read:

“The way Marcus Rashford is being treated is absolutely disgusting. It’s cruel. It’s abuse.”

In reply to this, he made a post on X, saying:

“I appreciate your support! It is abuse and it has been for months. Enough is enough.”

Next up, Rashford and Manchester United will take on Burnley in a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on April 27, with the forward hoping to return to goalscoring form.