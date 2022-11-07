"It's a disgrace", "Absolute joke" - Liverpool fans lose their minds as attacker is left out of squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 

Liverpool fans were not happy to see Brazil coach Tite deciding to omit Roberto Firmino from his final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Firmino is not the only star player whose absence might raise a few more eyebrows. Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha also failed to make a place for themselves in the final 26-man squad.

The former 1899 Hoffenheim striker has been in fine form this season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 19 games so far. However, Tite has decided to pick Flamengo's Pedro and the Arsenal duo of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli over the forward.

While his teammates at Anfield, Alisson and Fabinho made the cut, Firmino was surprisingly left out. Considering the player's form and the fact that there are no injury issues associated, fans were left dumbfounded by Tite's call.

Some noted that either Brazil have greater squad depth than what is perceived by the fans or Tite has called up lesser players ahead of Firmino. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Liverpool fans:

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy



No Gabriel Magalhães, no Gabigol, no Matheus Cunha, no Roberto Firmino…some big decisions from Tite. Brazil’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. [ @UOLEsporte No Gabriel Magalhães, no Gabigol, no Matheus Cunha, no Roberto Firmino…some big decisions from Tite. Brazil’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. [@UOLEsporte]No Gabriel Magalhães, no Gabigol, no Matheus Cunha, no Roberto Firmino…some big decisions from Tite. https://t.co/f9ysqqUGW9

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk CONFIRMED:



Alisson and Fabinho called up for Brazil.



No Firmino :( CONFIRMED: Alisson and Fabinho called up for Brazil. No Firmino :(

Jonny Alves @JonnyLFC93



That or they’ve called up some Wagner Love type player again. @TheAnfieldTalk If Bobby hasn’t been called up then their squad depth is deeper than I thought.That or they’ve called up some Wagner Love type player again. @TheAnfieldTalk If Bobby hasn’t been called up then their squad depth is deeper than I thought. That or they’ve called up some Wagner Love type player again.

- @Anfi3ld1892 @TheAnfieldTalk Bobby was in form though and richarlison is injured no? What a shame man @TheAnfieldTalk Bobby was in form though and richarlison is injured no? What a shame man

Somos Liverpool 🇧🇷 @Somos_Liverpool



⏱️ 55 jogos (2.937 minutos)

17 gols

7 assistências

24 participações em 55 jogos.



Mas ele nunca jogou bem na seleção não, bobinho, pode confiar Firmino pela seleção brasileira:⏱️ 55 jogos (2.937 minutos)17 gols7 assistências24 participações em 55 jogos.Mas ele nunca jogou bem na seleção não, bobinho, pode confiar Firmino pela seleção brasileira:⏱️ 55 jogos (2.937 minutos)⚽ 17 gols 🅰️ 7 assistências24 participações em 55 jogos.Mas ele nunca jogou bem na seleção não, bobinho, pode confiar https://t.co/kqy9U5c4Yy

Nana😹 @qwofyelement Martinelli deserves the call up, but Tite should have dropped Raphinha and kept Firmino in the squad. Martinelli deserves the call up, but Tite should have dropped Raphinha and kept Firmino in the squad.

A player like Firmino is an asset for any team. His contribution to the team's overall game can be matched by a few. He is a prolific goalscorer in his own right as well.

That said, Tite had the difficult task of choosing only 26 players from a talent-rich pool of players. How Selecao fares in the 2022 FIFA World Cup remains to be seen.

Their journey in Qatar will start against Serbia on November 24. Tite's team will next face Switzerland and Cameroon, respectively, on November 28 and December 2 in Group G.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Mohamed Salah for his performance against Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Mohamed Salah endured a slow start to his campaign. However, the Egyptian is slowly coming back to his best. He bagged a brace against Tottenham Hotspur on November 6 and now has 14 goals and five assists in 20 games. Klopp acknowledged the winger's form, saying (via liverpool.com):

"Even with a ‘slow start’, he was involved in most chances in Europe, in football, but we didn’t take them or he didn’t take them. That can happen for a striker, it’s a completely normal phase, but how everybody knows, he will in the end when you look back on his career in four, five or six years, everybody will remember one of the best strikers you ever saw because the numbers will be absolutely insane."

Liverpool will play one more league game (Southampton at home on November 12) before the World Cup break. Salah will hope to maintain his form in that game.

