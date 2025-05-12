“It’s a disgrace, take him off” - Ex-Real Madrid star slams Vinicius Jr on live commentary during 4-3 El Clasico defeat

Former Real Madrid midfielder Alvaro Benito slammed club star Vinicius Jr's showing in the recent 4-3 El Clasico loss to Barcelona. He even called for the Brazilian to be taken off during the live broadcast on Cadena SER.
Benito labeled Vinicius Jr's performance as 'disgraceful', also criticizing him for refusing to come off after asking for a substitution. He said (via Tribal Football):
"But anyway... what Vinicius did is unspeakable, it's a disgrace, it's a disgrace. Take him off, take him off, take him off."
The former player went on to warn Xabi Alonso, who is reportedly set to replace Carlo Ancelotti, that he would need to work on some players' mentality. He said:
"The coach who comes in has a lot of work to do, changing the mentality of some players. You can't play football like Vinicius, defending with his eyes, avoiding returns, not marking, not pressing..."
Kylian Mbappe's brace gave Real Madrid a 2-0 lead early in the game, but Barcelona bounced back with a goal each from Eric Garcia and Lamine Yamal, and a brace from Raphinha, making it 4-2 before half time. Mbappe went on to complete his hat-trick in the second half, but Los Blancos lost 4-3.
Alvaro Benito showed support for Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe
Alvaro Benito was on El Larguero earlier this month, when he commented that Kylian Mbappe alone cannot be blamed for Real Madrid's poor season. He stated that other players also needed to take responsibility.
He said:
"It's not Mbappe's responsibility if Real Madrid doesn't win anything this year. I'm absolutely clear about that. The point is that the team has to make the individuals better and vice versa. What we have to do is convince him of his work without the ball. Any team is better with Mbappe than without him."
Real Madrid have almost surrendered the LaLiga race, with Barcelona now enjoying a seven-point lead with just three matches left in the league season.