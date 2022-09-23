"It's in their DNA" - Patrice Evra compares Liverpool forward to Manchester United legend

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has recalled an experience with former Red Devils teammate Ruud van Nistelrooy to describe Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez's hunger to score goals.

Liverpool made a major addition to their attack in the summer, signing Nunez from Benfica. They forked out a whopping amount of €75 million to land the striker and the fee could reach up to €100 million after add-ons.

However, the Uruguay international has had a difficult start to his spell in the Premier League. The Reds' poor form in general has only made things worse for him as he tries to settle into life in England.

Nunez scored and assisted a goal each in his league debut for Liverpool, contributing both of his team's goals in their 2-2 draw against Fulham. He has since not contributed to a goal for the club.

Evra has now sympathized with Nunez by claiming that he will be losing sleep over not being able to score goals for the Reds. The Manchester United great also drew parallels between the 23-year-old and former Red Devils teammate Van Nistelrooy.

The Frenchman recalled how Van Nistelrooy was left infuriated after he failed to score for Manchester United in a 4-0 win. He insisted that the hunger to score goals is in the DNA of strikers like Nunez. Evra told Betfair:

"Darwin Nunez has just come to a new league but when Liverpool win and he doesn't score I know he won't sleep. It's in their DNA."

"I remember Van Nistelrooy, when we won a game 4-0, and at 4-0 he was picking up the ball and running to the centre to put the ball down because he wanted to score a goal."

"After that game, he just took a shower and was angry, we'd just won 4-0."

Evra went on to claim that the most important thing for strikers is that they are constantly scoring goals. He said:

"Those guys are born for scoring goals. I know they say, like, yeah, the most important thing is the team, no, they're trying to be humble. The most important thing for them is that they are scoring goals. That's the truth."

How have Liverpool and Manchester United fared this season?

Liverpool have struggled to hit the ground running this season after their 63-game run last term. They thus find themselves sitting eighth in the Premier League table with nine points, having drawn three and lost one of their six matches so far.

Manchester United made a slow start to their life under Erik ten Hag, losing their first two games in the league. However, they have won each of their four matches since and sit fifth in the table.

The Reds faced Manchester United at Old Trafford in their third league match of the season. The Red Devils emerged victorious that day, earning a 2-1 victory.

