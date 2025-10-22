"It's a dream come true" - Barcelona star reacts after matching Lionel Messi feat in their 6-1 win against Olympiakos

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez has admitted that scoring a hat-trick and becoming the first La Masia graduate to do it since Lionel Messi is a dream come true. The Spaniard scored in the 6-1 win over Olympiakos on Tuesday, October 21, to help them get back to winning ways in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to Sporty TV after the win, Lopez said that he was delighted to score a hat-trick in the competition. He hopes to score for the Catalan side and said:

"Well, that's a good thing, isn't it? Nothing else. I'm very happy about my first hat-trick in a Barca shirt. It's a dream come true, and I hope I can score many more."

Lopez also became the first Barcelona player in 1916 days to get two goals and two assists in La Liga. He achieved the feat in the 7-1 win over Valencia in January 2025.

The Argentine had managed to do the same in the 5-1 win over Real Valladolid in 2019, but failed to repeat it in his last two years at the club before leaving for PSG after the club could not renew his deal. He played two seasons at the Ligue 1 club, before moving to Inter Miami in 2023.

Lionel Messi's favorite record during his stint at Barcelona

Lionel Messi spoke to 3CAT in 2021 and was asked to name his favorite record from his time at the club. He was quick to name the sextuple in the 2008/09 season under Pep Guardiola as his favorite, adding that it was his favorite season at the club because he enjoyed all the matches and training sessions.

He said:

"It’s the sextuple with Barcelona. That year, the team enjoyed everything - training, matches - every single day. We would go out to play, already confident about the result. The only question was how it would end, not whether we would win. Honestly, it was a year I truly enjoyed, and I think we all enjoyed everything about it."

Lionel Messi played 778 matches for Barcelona, scoring 672 goals and assisting 303 times. During the 2008/09 season, the Argentine managed 38 goals and 19 assists in his 51 appearances in the UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, and La Liga.

He mostly played as a right winger, starting just three times as a striker, where he managed to score three goals and provide as many assists in those matches.

