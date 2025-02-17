“It's a dream come true” - Real Madrid star Rodrygo breaks silence after reaching stunning milestone with Spanish giants 

Rodrygo has admitted that it is a dream come true for him to play 250 matches for Real Madrid. He spoke highly about the club and added that he wants to continue winning trophies.

Speaking to the club's official website, Rodrygo stated that winning two UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid and playing 250 matches were things he dreamt about. He said:

“250 games with Real Madrid? It means a lot to me. Every day I'm here is a dream come true for me, so it's emotional to reach this figure. I want to keep going for many more. It's a special number and I want to continue achieving things in these colours. I came here with the goal of winning everything, clinching trophies, but I never imagined I'd win so much so soon. I never thought I'd have 2 Champions League titles, I'm delighted."

Speaking about the current season, the Brazilian added:

“I'm happy with the goals I've scored this season. I want to keep scoring, I'm feeling better all the time and I'm in some great form. The team looks good as well, we're growing and improving every day. We've got some big things coming up, tough games, but we're feeling good, focused and we're going to go after them."

Rodrygo joined Los Blancos in 2019 from Santos and has been a part of the first team since. He has scored 67 goals and assisted 48 times for the club and has never been sent off in his career with the Spanish side.

Rodrygo has offers from Real Madrid but is not interested in leaving

Rodrygo is one of the top targets for Saudi Pro League clubs this summer but the Real Madrid star has no interest in leaving. He was quizzed by the media earlier this month and the Brazilian said (via Sportstar):

“The terms of the offers (from Saudi), that’s more of my father’s job, who is my agent, and the club. I do not know much about the details. I am very grateful that there is interest from other clubs. I am really happy here. I have been here for a long time. I always say, playing with this shirt in the Champions League is most special.”

The Saudi Pro League is keen on signing Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr from Los Blancos in the summer. However, they are keen on continuing their career at Santiago Bernabeu.

