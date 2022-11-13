"It's a dream, I don't think even today I realize it" - Liverpool star admits he was left speechless after 2022 FIFA World Cup call up 

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has admitted that he was left speechless after being selected in the France 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps announced his squad for the international tournament in Qatar, and Konate, 23, made the list of defenders.

The Liverpool center-back has earned just two international caps for the French national team but will be heading to Qatar.

He has made four appearances across competitions this season, with the Reds losing just once with him in defense.

Konate's performances for Jurgen Klopp's side convinced Deschamps to take him to the FIFA World Cup, and the Liverpool defender has revealed his reaction.

He told the French outlet Telefoot:

"It's a dream. I don't think even today I realize it. For 10-20 minutes, I didn't speak. I didn't have the words!"

Joining Konate as the defenders chosen by Deschamps are:

William Saliba - Arsenal

Raphael Varane - Manchester United

Presnel Kimpembe - Paris Saint-Germain

Benjamin Pavard - Bayern Munich

Dayot Upamecano - Bayern Munich

Lucas Hernandez - Bayern Munich

Theo Hernandez - AC Milan

Jules Kounde - Barcelona

𝗞𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗙𝗖 @KonateFC 🎙️| Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Ibrahima Konaté:



“I asked to exchange shirts with him. He won all the fights with me on the ground & in the air. I told him that he’ll be a great defender & that he (should) remember my words well.” 🎙️| Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Ibrahima Konaté:“I asked to exchange shirts with him. He won all the fights with me on the ground & in the air. I told him that he’ll be a great defender & that he (should) remember my words well.” https://t.co/VWmh4A503u

It remains to be seen if Konate will be given a starting role at the international tournament, given his injury troubles this season.

He has only managed four appearances because of a knee injury he has been dealing with.

He joined the Merseysiders from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in 2021 for €40 million.

The Frenchman has made 33 appearances at Anfield, helping the Reds keep 11 clean sheets.

Spain manager Luis Enrique explained why he is not taking Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara to the FIFA World Cup

Thiago is not going to Qatar

One Liverpool player who will not be playing at the World Cup in Qatar is Thiago.

The Reds midfielder failed to make Spain's 26-man squad, which has surprised some.

The former Bayern Munich man has made 14 appearances this season but has been dealing with a hamstring problem this term.

Enrique alluded to this when he opened up on why the midfielder was not called up to the Spanish squad.

He was asked about Thiago and Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos' omissions, to which he replied (via Liverpool Echo):

"The message is of thanks. I know it’s a disappointment. They deserved to be here, but only 26 can be in the squad."

Enrique continued by touching on the fact that the tournament is being played during the winter rather than the summer:

"If it were a normal World Cup, we would integrate the physical needs into the training, but halfway through the season we are not going to work on the physical level of a player."

