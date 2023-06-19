“It’s a dream of mine” – Ex-Barcelona forward who played alongside Lionel Messi expresses desire to join MLS

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezman recently opened up on his interest to move to the MLS. The Frenchman, who played alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona, has claimed that he would like to move to the US at some point in his career.

Speaking ahead of France's Euros Qualifier match against Greece, the 32-year-old said:

"It's a dream of mine. I want it to be the best possible conditions when I go there, but it's certainly an objective in the future."

Lionel Messi sent shockwaves through the football world after announcing that he would leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to join MLS side Inter Miami. The Argentinian could prove to be a massive addition to the league, which has seen the likes of David Beckham, Thierry Henry, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic play in the later stages of their career.

Messi enjoyed two mediocre seasons with Griezmann at Barcelona, where they failed to win La Liga and the Champions League in either season.

Having joined the Catalan giants in a deal worth €120 million from Atletico in 2019, Antoine Griezmann bagged 35 goals in 102 games for the side. He was later loaned back to his former side before the move was made permanent earlier this season.

Griezmann was also asked how the Argentine's move to the US would influence players to join the league in further years. He said:

“It’s great for the MLS to have Lionel Messi’s image and talent.”

Barcelona striker opens up on Lionel Messi's near return

Lewandowski voiced his frustration as the Blaugrana pursued Messi.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski recently revealed that the transfer saga surrounding Lionel Messi left him frustrated. Speaking to TVP Sport, the Poland international claimed that conflicting reports from the media made it difficult to judge the situation.

"It doesn't make sense to follow the information that tells you that today there is a 90% chance that he will come and the next day a 10% chance," Lewandowski said.

"Information about Barcelona is difficult to follow," he added. "Many times they are invented by those who write well or badly about Barcelona. When I wanted to know information, I knew who to call and I knew how the situation was, I asked what the possibilities were."

While Barcelona were open about the desire to reunite with Lionel Messi, their precarious financial situation meant it was nearly impossible. The 35-year-old ended up joining MLS side Inter Miami.

Poll : 0 votes