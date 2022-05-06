"It's an easy answer" - Liverpool star Mohamed Salah makes major claim about Real Madrid ahead of Champions League final

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has revealed it was an easy choice for him to pick Real Madrid as the opponents he'd want to face in the Champions League final.

The Spanish champions overcame Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate in a thrilling semi-final tie to set up a cracking Paris showdown with the Reds.

It's a repeat of the 2018 showpiece that Los Blancos won 3-1.

Salah went off injured just 30 minutes after kick-off after an arm-lock tackle from then-Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Coupled with two embarrassing howlers from Loris Karius, Liverpool had a night to forget in Kiev but have revenge on their minds ahead of the rematch.

Before the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, Salah revealed he wanted to face the Spanish giants in the finals with revenge in mind.

After collecting the FWA Footballer of the Year award on Thursday, the 29-year-old forward has revealed that everyone in the squad wanted a match-up with the La Liga giants.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"If you ask everybody [at Liverpool], everyone wanted that game. I don't know why we're not allowed to talk about it but I'm ok to talk about it - I wanted that game! I wanted to play Real Madrid before that game [against Man City]."

"Of course, I'm not giving too much credit to them. They're an unbelievable team with a great coach, great players. When they asked me who I wanted, I said Madrid. It's an easy answer."

Salah has enjoyed another prolific campaign this season, scoring 30 goals in 45 games, including 22 in the Premier League, more than any other player right now.

He also leads the English top-flight in terms of assists with 13 so far as Liverpool are contesting another epic title race with Manchester City.

Liverpool reach third final in five years

Liverpool have once again become a European powerhouse under Jurgen Klopp, who's guided them into three Champions League finals in just the last five years.

After the painful loss in 2018, the Reds fought back with another incredible run to the finals, but this time lifting their sixth Champions League crown.

Jurgen Klopp's swashbuckling outfit have once again mounted a serious challenge this season and aim to level with AC Milan on the competition's all-time list.

