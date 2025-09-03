“It’s easy to criticise if you’re not on the pitch” - Viktor Gyokeres hits back at criticism from Arsenal icon Freddie Ljungberg

Viktor Gyokeres has shared his thoughts on Freddie Ljungberg's criticism of Arsenal. He said that it's easier to criticise when one's not playing, but asserted that they are working hard.

The Gunners lost 1-0 against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, August 31. Mikel Arteta was criticised after the game for his playing style, with suggestions that his side seemed too conservative. Arsenal icon Freddie Ljungberg also said on Viaplay:

"I always say to people that I was proud, when I was away, I travelled the world, and people would say, 'Oh, I don’t really support you or Arsenal, but I always want to see you guys play'. It was beautiful football, it was offensive football, you were going for it, to win it. That was what I was mostly proud of, not the trophies and all that kind of stuff."

"When I see a little bit of what I’ve seen today [Sunday] with Arsenal, to just minimise risk all the time, taking a lot of time on, for example, free-kicks… that is a little bit sad to see. I would like them to try a bit more. They have fantastic players," he added.

Viktor Gyokeres, who joined the Gunners from Sporting CP this summer, was pressed about his compatriot's comments in an interview with Sportbladet. He answered:

"It’s easy [to criticise] if you’re not on the pitch to say what you think and feel about a match. Then it’s difficult to steer it where you want. We did well defensively and they didn’t get many chances. Then we would have liked to do even better offensively. It’s not easy to do every aspect perfectly every match."

Gyokeres joined the Gunners for a reported fee of €63.5 million with a potential €10 million in add-ons. He has scored two goals in three appearances in the Premier League for the north London side so far.

Freddie Ljungberg on Mikel Arteta's playing style at Arsenal

While he did criticise the Spaniard's playing style, Freddie Ljungberg also urged that Mikel Arteta deserves respect. He said that Arteta is clear on his style, and the judgment can be made at the end of the season.

Ljungberg said:

"We have to respect Arteta, he is the manager of Arsenal Football Club. We’re talking here from the outside and we don’t really know what’s happening on the training ground and that’s how he wants to play. He’s employed to be the Arsenal manager and that’s how he wants to play the football."

"He’s quite clear that he’s not disappointed in how they play, 'That’s how I set them up, that’s how I think we’re going to win the league', so we’ll have to see after 38 games if that’s the right way to go or not. But he seems very, very clear that this is how Arsenal is going to play football."

The north London side beat Manchester United 1-0 and Leeds United 5-1 in their first two games of the season before losing against Liverpool. They will next face Nottingham Forest at home on Saturday, September 13.

