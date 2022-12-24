"It's not easy to play like he plays" – Nigeria head coach explains why Liverpool and Manchester United target is destined for big transfer soon

Nigeria manager Jose Peseiro has showered praise on Liverpool and Manchester United target Enzo Fernandez, who has been rumored to depart Benfica after his standout 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Fernandez, 21, has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in the world due to his rapid rise in stature at both club and country level. Since arriving from River Plate for £9 million earlier this summer, he has registered three goals and five assists in 24 games for Benfica.

A tenacious operator at the heart of midfield, Fernandez shot to prominence during Argentina's victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup run in Qatar. He scored one goal and contributed one assist in seven matches, bagging the 'Young Player of the Tournament' award in the process.

Speaking to Record, Peseiro claimed that Fernandez has the potential to cement himself as one of the best in the world. He said:

"Some time ago, I mentioned that with the maturity he shows, either Enzo is a genius or we are wrong about his age. At 21, it's not normal to have the maturity he demonstrates. If everything goes according to normality and without injuries, that disturb the growth process, Enzo will soon be one of the best midfielders in the world."

Predicting a potential switch for Fernandez in the future, he added:

"It's not easy to play like he plays for Benfica. He is a six, an eight and a ten. He positions himself very well defensively, and when he has the ball he does what he did against Croatia. He fills the four moments of the game incredibly well. I don't know how much longer he will stay in Portugal, but it won't be much longer for sure."

As per UOL Esporte journalist Bruno Andrade, Manchester United have held discussions with Fernandez's representatives. The Red Devils are prepared to splash £105 million to trigger the Benfica man's release clause, beating the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are currently in the market for a first-choice midfielder. While the former are hoping to complete a midfield overhaul with major outgoings also expected in the future, the latter are looking for an upgrade on Fred and Scott McTominay.

Liverpool and Manchester United keen to sign EFL Championship talent: Reports

As per Mirror, Liverpool and Manchester United are amongst a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Preston North End teenager Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile. Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on the striker.

Rodriguez-Gentile, 16, recently shot to prominence after he scored five goals in a FA Youth Cup tie against Rotherham United, helping his team register a 6-1 win. The Brazilian, who is also eligible to represent Argentina and Spain, has netted 18 times in his last 10 games.

As per the aforementioned report, Rodriguez-Gentile has already signed up for a two-year scholarship with the Lilywhites.

