“It’s embarrassing for a club" - Former PL club CEO hits out at Manchester United for latest decision by Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Former Premier League club CEO Keith Wyness has slammed Manchester United for the club's latest decision under the new co-ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Reports emerged earlier in the month that the Red Devils were making preparations to sack upwards of 100 members of staff. This comes after 250 members were made redundant in 2024.

Other cuts are expected to happen, as Ratcliffe remains intent on reducing Manchester United's heavy losses. The latest reported decision from the co-owner has now emerged: major cuts are expected at the staff canteen at Carrington. However, Keith Wyness has shared his dismay at the going-on in the Mancunian club, hitting out at what he referred to as "another PR disaster".

The former Everton chief executive said to Football Insider's Inside Track podcast:

“It’s embarrassing for a club of Manchester United’s stature to get involved in small things like this. When I was at Villa, I actually put a staff canteen in because I was unhappy with them leaving for an hour or an hour and a half at lunchtime. I’d rather they stayed and talked to each other and kept them happy, it was very well-received.

“I do have some sympathy with some of the cost-cutting. The head count is probably too big. Manchester United are a big club and they do need more staff in areas, so they’ve probably gone too far. But they need a staff of around 800, in my opinion, to be in the right place. That would’ve been very efficient. 1100 was too many.

He finished:

“The way this has been done is very poor. It’s another embarrassment for INEOS and another PR disaster.”

Manchester United have not enjoyed an impressive time on the pitch, either, as Ruben Amorim's men currently sit in 14th place on the Premier League table.

Ruben Amorim believes Manchester United defender deserves England recall

Ruben Amorim has called on England head coach Thomas Tuchel to recall Red Devils' defender Harry Maguire to the national team. He told the press (via the club website):

“If it’s enough is with the national coach. I would be really happy for him, I think he deserves [it].... I think his performances in the moment are quite good and you feel he is more a leader now that can help a national team, so I hope he is in the national team in the next games.”

While Maguire had been a consistent player under former manager Gareth Southgate, he has featured less over the past year.

He did not play in Euro 2024, making just two caps last year - one in a 1-0 friendly loss against Brazil and the other in a 2-0 win over Ireland in the Nations League.

