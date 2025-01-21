“It’s not enough” - Jamie Carragher names 3 Arsenal players who are not good enough to help Gunners win Premier League title

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has explained why he thinks the Arsenal squad is not good enough to win the Premier League title. He named three players he thinks are not champion material and can't lead the Gunners to the league title.

Carragher made the comments while in conversation with Arsenal great Emmanuel Petit, who won the 1997/98 Premier League title with the Gunners. Comparing the current squad with Petit's time in north London, the Englishman said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football (via Metro):

"I’ll give you three reasons [why the Gunners can’t win the league]. They [Petit’s Arsenal squad in 97-98] had Marc Overmars, Nicolas Anelka and Dennis Bergkamp.

"This team, at the moment, is playing with [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Leandro] Trossard and [Kai] Havertz… it’s not enough."

Mikel Arteta's team are trailing league leaders Liverpool by six points, and the Reds also have a game in hand. The north London side narrowly missed out on winning the league over the last two seasons, with Manchester City claiming the title both times.

Emmanuel Petit confident of Arsenal's Premier League chances

During the aforementioned discussion, Petit explained why he thought his former side could still win the 2024/25 Premier League season. When asked about his opinion on the Gunners' title charge, he replied (via Metro):

"Yes [they can win the title] – and I’ll tell you why. Liverpool and other teams are dealing with so many competitions. Arsenal, they have so many injuries, but they are going to be back soon. They are top players as well, so they are going to be fresh.

"They are out, almost, of the two national cups, so they can concentrate on the Champions League and Premier League. Liverpool are not doing that well in the last few weeks. They are conceding goals all the time and they are not confident. Saka is coming back soon and the [January] market is not over yet as well."

Arteta's side dropped two crucial points on Saturday, January 18, against Aston Villa. They had gone 2-0 up during the game at the Emirates, but couldn't hold on to the lead as Unai Emery's men scored twice in eight minutes to share the spoils.

The north Londoners will next be in league action on Saturday, January 25, against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux.

