"It's not even close" - Jamie Carragher reaffirms stance on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate

Jamie Carragher has insisted that there is no debate about whether Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi, 36, cemented his legacy as one of, if not, the greatest players in history by winning the FIFA World Cup in 2022. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner captained Argentina to glory, with seven goals and three assists in seven games.

However, Ronaldo, 38, has been his closest rival throughout both icon's illustrious careers. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is club (733 goals) and international (128 goals) all-time top goalscorer.

Carragher has constantly sided with Lionel Messi in the never-ending GOAT debate between the two longtime rivals. The Liverpool legend doubled down on his stance, telling CBS Sports Golazo:

"It was never a debate. Ronaldo's nowhere near the level of Messi. Ronaldo is one of the greatest goalscorers of all-time, Messi's the greatest player of all-time, it's not even close."

The amount of goals Cristiano Ronaldo has scored was pointed out to Carragher but he hit back:

"Just because Ronaldo scored goals (it was close). Messi scored goals and was an unbelievable player. I don't even think it's close."

The height of the two footballing legends' rivalry ensued while they were both at Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Argentine icon scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games for the Blaugrana. He won four UEFA Champions League trophies, 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey trophies, and 14 more major trophies.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese great posted 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games for Los Blancos. He became the first player in history to win five Champions League trophies, also winning two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, and nine more major trophies.

Frank Lampard gave an interesting take on the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an iconic header in the 2008 UCL final.

Frank Lampard argued back in 2021 that Cristiano Ronaldo's output and consistency to rise to the big occasion gave him the edge over Lionel Messi. The Chelsea legend told the Overlap (via The Mirror):

"I actually think for Ronaldo's output and actual numbers, and goals in big finals and semi-finals like we've seen, I think I maybe give him the edge. That's going to start a load of hate, now!"

Ronaldo has carved out many memorable moments during his career. Lampard played against Ronaldo in the 2008 Champions League final when Ronaldo rose highest to give Manchester United the lead. Sir Alex Ferguson's men went on to win 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.

However, Lampard's comments came before Lionel Messi's heroics at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The legendary forward well and truly guided La Abiceleste to their third World Cup trophy.