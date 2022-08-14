“It’s been evident for many seasons”, “Another problem we didn’t need” – Manchester United fans left ‘broken’ after watching 31-year-old in action during 4-0 loss to Brentford

Manchester United fans are furious after their start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign and for good reason. While they were expecting a strong showing from the Red Devils against Brentford on Saturday (August 13), fans were greeted with a shocking 4-0 scoreline within 35 mere minutes.

The home side dominated the visitors completely in the first half, registering a memorable win at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Following the loss, the Old Trafford faithful are understandably angry at most of the Manchester United players. However, goalkeeper David de Gea's error in conceding the first goal has put the goalkeeper in their sights. The Spaniard was directly responsible for the first two goals scored by Brentford.

Taking to Twitter, United fans slammed the goalkeeper for his horror first half showing that saw Manchester United concede an unexpected four goals.

Here is a selection of their tweets:

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers For years now, De Gea has been making big mistakes in moments when we absolutely can’t afford it. Top 4 races, end of seasons, finals. Another problem we didn’t need. For years now, De Gea has been making big mistakes in moments when we absolutely can’t afford it. Top 4 races, end of seasons, finals. Another problem we didn’t need.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge De Gea.....I have no words.....I'm broken De Gea.....I have no words.....I'm broken

Chris @lund_ooo David De Gea has now conceded 92 goals in his last 62 PL appearances btw. David De Gea has now conceded 92 goals in his last 62 PL appearances btw.

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams De Gea is genuinely a shocking keeper. Its been evident for many seasons but “he saves us”. De Gea is genuinely a shocking keeper. Its been evident for many seasons but “he saves us”.

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ He may have been Player of the Season 4 times in a row, but current-day David de Gea is quite honestly one of the worst goalkeepers we've ever had He may have been Player of the Season 4 times in a row, but current-day David de Gea is quite honestly one of the worst goalkeepers we've ever had

Jᴀᴄᴋʏ Hᴇɴᴄʜᴍᴀɴ♦️ @JackyHenchman People who told me all last season that David de Gea is not a big problem, where are you now? People who told me all last season that David de Gea is not a big problem, where are you now?

Trey @UTDTrey Someone save us from De Gea Someone save us from De Gea

Erik ten Hag will need to figure out a fix in order to find a winning formula in his new job. Although he had an impressive preseason, the Red Devils have failed to provide the same attacking instinct.

While they lost just one of their six pre-season matches, they now sit at the bottom of the Premier League table after losing both of their opening matches.

Manchester United lose 4-0 to Brentford

Another disappointing showing for the Red Devils saw them lose 4-0 to Brentford after their 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day last week.

Outclassed and outplayed in every area except possession, Erik ten Hag's men looked miserable across the pitch.

Brentford scored their first goal in the 10th minute after an error from both David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo. The striker lost the ball in United's half to Mathias Jensen, who quickly squared it for Josh Dasilva.

The midfielder wasted no time putting his shot on target from range, and De Gea's effort to keep it out was incredibly poor.

Eight minutes later, the Bees added their second, thanks to yet another error from the Red Devils in the first third. A short goalkick from Lisandro Martinez to De Gea saw the goalkeeper pass the ball out to Christian Eriksen just outside the box.

Jensen pounced on Eriksen, hounded him off the ball and easily put it in the back of the net.

Brentford added a third to the scoreline at the 30-minute mark. A brilliantly planned corner saw Ivan Toney head the ball back towards goal for new signing Ben Mee to finish.

Another assist from Ivan Toney saw Manchester United concede their fourth goal within just 35 minutes after a thrilling play on the counter. Toney picked up a long clearance and threaded it towards the box for Bryan Mbeumo, who placed it sweetly past De Gea.

Manchester United next welcome rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford on August 22.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh