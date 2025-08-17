"It's exactly what Manchester United need" - Wayne Rooney explains why Matheus Cunha is a 'really good signing' for the Red Devils

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has hailed the club's signing of Matheus Cunha as being exactly what they need for their squad. The Brazil international joined the Red Devils this summer after an impressive season with Wolves in the Premier League last term.Rooney spoke on The Wayne Rooney Show on BBC's Match of the Day, defending his former club's signing of Cunha. He explained that the Brazil international will automatically be a leader for the team due to his temperament on the pitch, and this bodes well for other players in the squad. &quot;With Cunha he's, I've seen question marks over his temperament and stuff, I think it's exactly what Man United need. You need someone with a bit of character, and obviously I still speak to people in there and everyone's been really pleased with how he's settling in. In an indirect way, that protects your players as well sometimes because when you have players who've got that character and they've got that bit of edge, the other players who maybe haven't got that, they follow them and that brings more out of them players as well. So I think for me, Cunha is a really good signing from that point of view and then obviously his ability on top of that&quot;, he said.Manchester United paid a reported £62.5 million to prise Matheus Cunha away from the grasp of Wolves this summer. The forward was wanted by a number of Premier League teams, including Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, and Liverpool, but completed a move to Old Trafford. Cunha joined Ruben Amorim's side alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko as the Red Devils look to revamp their attack. All three players will hope to make their league debut when they host Arsenal in their season opener on Sunday August 17th.Serie A side submit offer for Manchester United outcast: Reports Serie A outfit AS Roma have submitted an offer to sign Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho this summer, as per reports. The Giallorossi are keen to sign the English forward, who has yet to find a club after being declared as surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.The BBC reports that Roma have made an offer of £20 million for the 25-year-old forward this summer. The Italian side are offering a loan deal with an obligation to be made permanent, but Manchester United are not very satisfied with the offer due to Sancho's deal expiring next summer. Jadon Sancho spent the 2024-25 season at Chelsea on a similar deal but the Blues turned down their obligation to buy him. The Red Devils are eager to part ways with the former Borussia Dortmund man this summer but prefer a permanent exit for him.