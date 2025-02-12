"It's very exciting" - Vinicius Jr comments on Real Madrid contract renewal amid interest from PSG and Saudi Pro League

Vinicius Junior has expressed his desire to extend his stay at Real Madrid, stating that he hopes his future at the club will be resolved "in the next few days." He has recently been linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Saudi Pro League clubs.

The Brazilian forward, who is under contract with the La Liga giants until 2027, remains a key figure in their pursuit of domestic and European glory. Despite persistent speculation about a potential move away, Vinicius has reiterated his commitment to Los Blancos and is optimistic about finalizing a new deal soon.

Speaking after delivering a Player of the Match performance in Real Madrid’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16 first-leg play-off, Vinicius addressed his future and ongoing contract negotiations with the club.

Here's what he told TNT Sports Brazil:

"It’s very exciting to have conversations with Real Madrid about my renewal. I've a contract until 2027, but I’ve always said that I want to continue playing here after so much time and making history. I’ve received the affection of the fans, the president, the coaching staff, all the players. My wish is to be here longer, and God willing, in the next few days all the negotiations will be resolved to spend much more time here."

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr adamant about a future in Spain despite multiple instances of racial abuse

Despite enduring multiple instances of racist abuse during his time in Spain—incidents that at one point made him feel "less and less like playing"—Vinicius has remained steadfast in his desire to continue at the Bernabéu.

Reports had suggested that such experiences could push him towards a move elsewhere, but his latest comments make it clear that his focus is on extending his Real Madrid career rather than seeking a transfer.

With the club currently on track for another historic season, Vinicius’ ambitions of making history in Madrid seem well within reach. A repeat of last season’s La Liga and Champions League double remains a strong possibility, while they are also in contention for the Copa del Rey and this summer’s Club World Cup.

Alongside Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham, Vinicius forms part of an attacking trio that has become the envy of Europe, further cementing Real Madrid’s dominance.

As speculation continues, it appears increasingly likely, going by his aforementioned comments, that Vinicius will extend his stay in Madrid rather than entertain offers from PSG or Saudi Arabia.

