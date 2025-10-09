"It's not fair for the competition" - Barcelona star calls out LaLiga decision to play Spanish league clash in Miami

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong has criticized LaLiga's decision to schedule a league fixture between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami on December 20, later this year. The Netherlands international was clearly unhappy with LaLiga's decision to organize a Spanish top-tier game in the United States.

De Jong also felt it was unfair for the competition, as well as the players, to play a league game overseas. He also addressed the player's longstanding complaint about excessive games and a packed schedule.

While talking to Dutch publication Voetbalzone ahead of the Netherlands' World Cup qualifying clash against Malta on Thursday, October 9, he said (via Inside World Football):

"I don't like that we're going to play Barca vs Villarreal in Miami. It's not fair for the competition. I don't like it, and I don't think it's good for the players. We always complain about the match schedule and excessive travel. The clubs are going to profit from this, but I don't agree with playing a league game in Miami. I understand that other clubs don't agree."

LaLiga also wanted to schedule a Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid clash in Miami last season. However, their plans were eventually cancelled. Nevertheless, after getting UEFA's approval now, LaLiga chief Javier Tebas scheduled the league's first-ever overseas fixture.

The game will be played at Inter Miami's home, the Rock Hard Stadium. With the clash, Tebas aims to target an international audience, especially in the United States.

Barcelona join Real Madrid in race to sign 16-year-old midfielder: Reports

According to journalist Ceser Luis Merlo (via Madrid Universal), Barcelona have reportedly joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Xolos de Tijuana's Gilberto Mora. The 16-year-old Mexican midfielder became a well-known name in the football world after his performance in the Gold Cup.

He started three games for Mexico at the Gold Cup and also provided an assist during his side's 1-0 win over Honduras in the semi-finals. Impressed by the 16-year-old's composure and versatility, Real Madrid have already initiated conversations with the Mexican side.

As per the aforementioned report, Barcelona have become the latest club to show interest in the teenager. However, Los Blancos are more likely to lure Mora as Tijuana's youth development coach, Ignacio Ruvalcaba, has claimed that the 16-year-old dreams of joining Real Madrid (via Mundo Deportivo).

Mora has made 41 appearances for Tijuana's senior team, scoring seven goals and providing two assists across all competitions.

