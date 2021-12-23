“It’s not fair” – Dimitar Berbatov opens up about Manchester United star’s situation at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United ace Dimitar Berbatov has sympathized with out-of-favor star Edinson Cavani. Berbatov said the situation has been unkind to the former PSG striker.

Following the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani has become a fringe player at Manchester United. Ronaldo, being the generation’s leading goalscorer, has played in every match when fit, leaving Cavani out in the cold.

The change of personnel was Cavani’s last hope but even Ralf Rangnick is not capable of benching Ronaldo in favor of the Uruguayan.

As per sources, Manchester United are in the market for potential suitors and will look to sell Cavani sooner rather than later. If a suitable offer arrives, the Manchester United number 21 could leave Old Trafford for good in January itself.

Berbatov, who is well aware of the aura Cristiano Ronaldo possesses, believes Cavani should’ve been treated better following the shift he put in last season.

Speaking to Betfair, Berbatov said:

“Despite a good season last time out, Cavani hasn’t played enough. When someone like Ronaldo comes into the club, he takes all the spotlight, he plays every game and in the world of football this happens.”

He added:

“It’s not a fair situation because Cavani did so well for the team last season, he earned a new deal but Ronaldo has taken his place in the team. It’s not fair but this happens in football.”

Cavani, who scored 17 goals for Manchester United last term, has featured in eight games for the club this season, netting only once. His current contract with Manchester United runs until the summer of 2022.

Barcelona and Corinthians going after Manchester United outcast

As per reports, two clubs are currently chasing the signature of Manchester United outcast Edinson Cavani. La Liga giants Barcelona are the first team to keep tabs on Cavani. Xavi reportedly admired the player greatly and would love to have him at Camp Nou.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Same for Corinthians rumours. No bid/approach to sign Cavani in January. 🇧🇷 Manchester United have still not received any approach from Barcelona for Edinson Cavani. He’s considered an important member of the squad - Barça priority signing is still Ferrán Torres. 🔴 #MUFC Same for Corinthians rumours. No bid/approach to sign Cavani in January. 🇧🇷 Manchester United have still not received any approach from Barcelona for Edinson Cavani. He’s considered an important member of the squad - Barça priority signing is still Ferrán Torres. 🔴 #MUFC #FCBSame for Corinthians rumours. No bid/approach to sign Cavani in January. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/AnEVMfRCdc

Also Read Article Continues below

The other team is Brazilian side Corinthians. They do not have the allure of Barcelona, but they have reportedly tabled a much better offer for the 34-year-old. Whether the offer’s big enough to negate Cavani’s desire of playing in La Liga is anybody’s guess at the moment.

Edited by Diptanil Roy